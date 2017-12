BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The former President of Yemen, ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Saleh, has been allegedly killed by the Houthis, Iranian state TV reported this afternoon.

Both Iranian state Press TV and private Tasnim News Agency‏ reported the alleged death of the former Yemeni leader. The deposed leader was reportedly killed while on his way to the city of Maarib in Yemen, according to the agency.

Saleh’s political party has denied these claims.

Over the weekend, the Houthis and Saleh loyalists clashed in northern Yemen, resulting in the death of several people inside Sanaa and Hajja