In Pictures: Houthi forces capture Republican Guard HQ from Saleh’s troops

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:05 PM) – Armed forces loyal to Ansarullah, also known as the Houthis, have successfully captured the Republican Guard general command building in the capital of Sana’a, after driving troops supporting former president Ali Abdullah Saleh from the area on Sunday. This is reported by the Ansarullah Media Center.

Fierce clashes erupted between Ansarullah and the followers of Saleh after the former Yemeni president, who was ousted from power in 2011 but sided with Ansarullah after the 2014 September Revolution, turned against his former allies on Thursday. While Saleh’s forces, mainly coming from the Yemeni Republican Guard and military, overrun much of the Yemeni capital on Friday and Saturday, reports indicate that Ansarullah has recaptured much of the city since. The capture of the Republican Guard headquarters is another blow to the power base of the Saleh loyalists.