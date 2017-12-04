“Saleh was the last card of UAE, Saudis”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Press TV

Yemen’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that the country’s former despot Ali Abdullah Saleh is dead. He was killed during clashes with Ansarullah forces out of the capital Sana’a. According to the Ansarullah movement, Saleh died after a Rocket Propelled Grenade hit his car. The General People’s Congress, the former dictator’s party, has also confirmed his death. The Yemeni government has said Saleh stirred chaos in the capital Sana’a through his militias and that the unrest in the city is now over. Meanwhile, security has been tightened is Sana’a with the Ansarullah movement and allied forces being in full control of the city. Saleh’s forces have lost ground in the heavy fighting in Sana’a over the past six days. According to the Red Cross, at least 125 people have been killed and around 240 injured in the clashes.

