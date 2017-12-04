Yemeni Interior Ministry announces Killing of Ali Abdullah Saleh, Controlling Sanaa & Rest of Provinces

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 4, 2017

Yemen’s interior ministry on Monday announced the killing of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and restoring security to the capital Sanaa and the rest of the provinces.

“The interior ministry announces the end of the crisis of militias and the killing of their leader and a number of his criminal supporters,” an anchor said on Al-Masirah television, referring to armed supporters of Saleh.

The statement described Saleh as the master of betrayal and mentioned that his followers cut off roads and attacked the citizens violently in the context of their Saudi-led scheme.

The Saudi warplanes launched a number of air raids in order to help Saleh carry out his sedition scheme, according to the statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the Yemeni ministry said that dozens of Saleh militiamen were arrested, stressing that the “conspiracy” plotted by Saleh against Ansarullah movement was contained and that security was restored to Sanaa.

Clashes erupted in Sanaa when Saleh’s militias attempted to take control of the Yemeni capital.

The former president’s militiamen, however, failed to do so and Ansarullah revolutionaries managed to restore security to the capital, accusing Saleh, whose whereabouts are unknown, of betraying an alliance aimed at confronting a brutal Saudi-led aggression on the Arab impoverished country.

On Monday, the Yemeni Interior Ministry released an official statement confirming the death of the country’s former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. Earlier, photos and videos were released online showing what appear to be the corpse of the former president.

The ministry accused Saleh of creating “chaos” in the country, cooperating with “militias of aggression” and providing help to “extremist militias.”

According to the statement, the Houthis are now in control over the entire Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

“The Interior Ministry announces the end of the crisis of the treason militia and the killing of its leader and a number on his criminal partisans,” the statement reads adding that the tensions in Sana’a are over with the death of Saleh.

According to the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television, Saleh was killed by sniper bullets. Another version suggests that he was killed in a RPG and gun attack. The previous version said that he died as a result of explosion of his house.

Source: Al-Manar Website

