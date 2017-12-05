A peaceful year in Syria & the birth of new world system سنة سلام سورية وولادة نظام عالمي جديد؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ديسمبر 5, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is not a coincidence the synchronical movement between the series of the military and the political tracks whether in the Syrian field, or through the special communications between the leaders of the world and the region about Syria, or during the full preparations in Riyadh and Sochi to achieve what meets the requirements of Geneva in accordance with what has been planned in Vietnam between the Russian and the American Presidents. Now a new stage and a new balance of powers will take place after Boukamal and its liberation, and the connection of the Iranian-Iraqi-Syrian-Lebanese borders, and after the Americans have been notified of the approach of the departure of their troops from Syria after the fall of their pretext, the Kurds knew from the example of the Iraqi Kurdistan that there will be a single political track not an adventure that its results are known. The Turks have been notified about the political track which will end with the responsibility of the Syrian country on all the cities inside its border in addition to the non-legitimacy of any foreign force to remain on its territory.

Syria is as “the Phoenix rising from the ashes” its army is winning with the support of its allies at their forefront the resistance which was defied by the Arab League, Israel, and America. You cannot imagine a new Arab regime that is not affected by the variable that Syria is showing. During the Saudi regression in prestige, capabilities, military and political failure from Yemen to Qatar versus forthcoming Iraqi rise as a result of the achievement in ending the terrorism and overthrowing the secession, Algeria returns to the field through playing a role of mediation after it got its economic and military recovery, and thus the Syrian-Iraqi-Algerian tripartite forms a new source of attraction in the new Arab system which heads towards Egypt to provoke it in order to form the quadripartite new leadership of the Arab system which its Saudi version has ended with the last statement of the Arab League, which its content is Israeli as was described by Moshe Ya’alon, as if it was translated from Hebrew into Arabic.

It is not a coincidence, after America started recognizing the path followed by Syria to be ready to get out of Afghanistan, knowing that the presence of its troops has been extended for three years once, because its bets on the war on Syria were giving it the hope to change the track of Syria. But it was clear from the first day after China has reached to the Mediterranean across the ground borders which link Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, and as long as there is a hope in closing the ground passage in front of China from somewhere on the Syrian-Iraqi borders, or in Syria itself, that the staying in Afghanistan was necessary, but after this hope has been dispersed there is no longer need to remain, because it became an unbearable burden. So in this case it is possible to ask for the full Chinese support in compromising the nuclear file of North Korea, and thus the French movement under European cover to protect the nuclear understanding with Iran will become an American need in order to address the Koreans not to resort to the nuclear weapons as Iran, and to address the Iranians not to resort to the Korean example as long as the agreement is effective. And thus the Lebanese crisis which was broke out by the Saudis for an intention can be employed to serve another intention, this has been revealed by the inclusion of the French President Emanuel Macron, the Head of the occupation government to the list of his contacts which included the Iranian President, the Saudi King, and the Egyptian President, paving the way for linking the crises in order to link the solutions.

The Iranian President Vladimir Putin said in 2016 that a new world system is being born of the Syrian war, as Condoleezza Rice once said that a new middle east is born of the womb of the July war 2006. During these ten years there are a lot of variables that led to the resistance which the war of Rice wanted to crush it and to crush its great leaders in order to pave the way for her new middle east was. The Russian Ambassador in Beirut said that it worth thanking for its role in ending ISIS and the victory on terrorism, so it is the only constant.

2018 will be a peaceful year in Syria and the birth of new world system and a new regional system.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 22, 2017

– ليست مصادفة تلك الحركة المتزامنة بين مجموعة مسارات عسكرية وسياسية سواء في الميدان السوري أو في الاتصالات الخاصة بسورية بين قادة العالم والمنطقة، أو في التحضيرات القائمة على قدم وساق في الرياض وسوتشي للخروج بما يتناسب مع متطلبات جنيف، وفقاً لما رسم في فييتنام بين الرئيسين الروسي والأميركي، فبعد البوكمال وتحريرها وتواصل الحدود الإيرانية العراقية السورية اللبنانية، مرحلة جديدة وميزان قوى جديد. وما تلقاه الأميركيون عن قرب رحيل قواتهم من سورية بعد سقوط الذريعة، تلقاه الأكراد عن أحادية المسار السياسي لاستيعابهم، بدلاً من مغامرة معلومة النتائج يدفعون ثمنها وأمام أعينهم المثال في كردستان العراق، والأتراك تلقوا بدورهم الرسالة عن مسار سياسي ينتهي بمسؤولية الدولة السورية عن الأمن داخل حدودها، معطوفاً على لا شرعية بقاء أيّ قوة أجنبية على أرضها.

– سورية التي تنهض دولتها كطائر الفينيق من تحت الرماد، وينتصر جيشها بمعونة حلفائه وفي طليعتهم المقاومة التي شيطنتها الجامعة العربية و«إسرائيل وأميركا، هي سورية التي لا يمكن تخيّل نظام عربي جديد لا يتأثر بالمتغيّر الذي تحمله إليه، وسط تراجع سعودي في المهابة والمقدّرات، وغرق في الفشل العسكري والسياسي من اليمن إلى قطر، مقابل صعود عراقي آتٍ من رحم الإنجاز في كسر الإرهاب وإسقاط الانفصال، ومع انشغال الجميع من البار بين العرب بحروبهم، عودة جزائرية لقوة ناعمة قادرة على لعب دور الوسط، وهي بعافيتها الاقتصادية والعسكرية، ليشكل الثلاثي السوري العراقي الجزائري قوة الجذب الجديدة في النظام العربي الجديد، متجهاً نحو مصر لاستنهاضها، وتشكيل رباعي القيادة الجديدة للنظام العربي الذي يلفظ أنفاس نسخته السعودية مع البيان الأخير للجامعة العربية الإسرائيلي المضمون، كما وصفه موشي يعلون، والمترجم من العبرية إلى العربية.

– ليست مصادفة أيضاً أن يبدأ الأميركي مع التسليم بالوجهة التي تسلكها سورية، بالاستعداد للخروج في العام نفسه من أفغانستان، وقد مدّد لوجود قواته فيها ثلاثة أعوام مرّة مرّة، لأنّ رهاناته على الحرب في سورية كانت تمنحه الأمل بتغيير وجهة سورية. والرابط واضح من اليوم الأول، بلوغ الصين للبحر المتوسط عبر الحدود البرية المتصلة من أفغانستان إلى إيران فالعراق فسورية. وما دام الأمل بإغلاق الممرّ البري أمام الصين من مكان ما في الحدود بين سورية والعراق، أو في سورية نفسها، كان البقاء في أفغانستان ضرورياً، ومع تلاشي الأمل، لم يعد لهذا البقاء حاجة، وقد صار عبئاً لا يُحتمل. وفي هذه الحالة فقط يصير ممكناً طلب المعونة الصينية الكاملة في تسوية الملف النووي لكوريا الشمالية، ويصير التحرك الفرنسي بلسان أوروبا لحماية التفاهم النووي مع إيران حاجة أميركا لمخاطبة الكوريين بعدم حاجتهم للسلاح النووي أسوة بإيران، ومخاطبة الإيرانيين بعدم حاجتهم للنموذج الكوري ما دام الاتفاق بخير. وتصير هنا الأزمة اللبنانية التي فجّرها السعوديون لنيّة، فرصة للتوظيف بنيّة أخرى، وربما بنيّات، يكشفها تضمين الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون للائحة اتصالاته التي شملت الرئيس الإيراني والملك السعودي والرئيس المصري، رئيس حكومة الاحتلال، فتحاً لباب ربط الأزمات تمهيداً لربط الحلول، وللمثل القائل الجمل بنيّة والحمل بنيّة والجمال بنيّة ، من دون أن يكون واضحاً مَن هو الجمل ومَن هو الجمال، إذا كان الحمل معلوماً وقد انتقل من السعودية إلى باريس، فالقاهرة في طريق العودة إلى لبنان.

– قال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في عام 2016 إن نظاماً عالمياً جديداً يولد من الحرب السورية، كما قالت غونداليسا رايس يوماً إنّ شرقاً أوسط جديداً يولد من رحم حرب تموز 2006. عشر سنوات حملت الكثير من المتغيّرات، كانت المقاومة، التي أرادت حرب رايس سحقها وسحق عظام قادتها لتسهيل المخاض على شرقها الأوسط الجديد، وقال السفير الروسي في بيروت إنها تستحق الشكر على دورها في تصفية دولة داعش والنصر على الإرهاب، هي الثابت الوحيد.

– 2018 سنة سلام سورية وولادة نظام عالمي جديد ونظام إقليمي جديد!

