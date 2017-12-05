Sinai and the Israeli dual plan سيناء والخطة «الإسرائيلية» المزدوجة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Israel did not pave the way for any analysis to lead to a conclusion; it revealed through the minister in the occupation government its planned intentions, the Minister Gila Gamliel said that the Israeli studies of the viable solutions for the formation of a Palestinian state have led to consider Sinai as the appropriate place. She said that rudely in Cairo on the platform of a conference in which Egypt participated, despite the Israeli shy denial that these words reflect the official position of the government, but the bubbles of testing are a way that has its rules in politics and marketing.

In the same way through which Palestine was usurped as a land without people for a people without land according to the Israeli description, Sinai must be a land without people for a people without land, the Palestinian people has been recognized once again as a people after usurping its land, So Sinai must be freed to complete the plan. Israel which tries to narrow the Egyptian military movement in Sinai according to the powers which it gets from Camp-David agreements, it allows the flow of ISIS’s militants to Sinai, and it undertakes to transfer them from the areas which they lost in Syria and Iraq with an American support to reach Sinai, it promotes for the responsibility of Hamas about these facilities in order to make a strife between Egypt and the resistance forces, in order to put the issue of the resistance’s weapons under negotiation as a condition of achieving the Egyptian security.

This Israeli statement is inseparable from the other words in the Israeli sites, it presents ISIS as a main ally to Israel in the current stage, under the title of the participation in fighting Iran and Hezbollah, but the direct task as stated by facts is the evacuation of Sinai from its people and displacing its Egyptian people to the depth of Egypt, but everything has become clear. The Meir Amit Center which is a part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel said in a recent report that after the end of ISIS, the alliance between Israel and ISIS became more relevant, so ISIS’s goal will be a guerilla war that targets Iran and Hezbollah, since this is the main goal of Israel. The report added that making Iran and Hezbollah preoccupy with the attacks of ISIS seems the only alternative for Israel in any possible settlement for the situation in Syria, after the failure in alienating them from the borders of Golan.

The report did not mention what Israel would offer ISIS to revive its capabilities in order to carry out this mission, and did not mention the base which ISIS may need to reorganize its ranks and to start its attacks, or what is the need to choose it closer to the engagement lines which are supposed to be in the southern of Syria and the ability to move to it and how. But what has happened in ISIS’s attack on the citizens in Sinai said what was not mentioned in the report. Israel can do two things at once; to transfer ISIS’s dispersed elements after the loss of geography in Syria and Iraq to Sinai through assembling them on the Syrian borders lines with Golan and transfer them to Sinai, and to return them back to infiltrate into the Syrian depth from the Golan front, on the basis of the new alternative base in Sinai. It is a remembrance of the description which was mentioned in another Israeli report about the role which the organization of PMOI which opposed Iran has failed to perform, on the day when its military formations were under the US auspices at Ashraf campaign in Iraq.

Sinai is an alternative base to ISIS for targeting Iran and Hezbollah, and it can sent programmed messages to the European depth upon the Israeli need. It is a current intelligence task, its basis is in conjunction with displacing the people of Sinai, a proposal of the project of settling the Palestinians there, this is a plan regardless its opportunities of verification, because the war is a conflict of wills, where Israel is no longer the only player, and is no longer the most important powerful player or the decisive player.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– لم تترك «إسرائيل» مجالاً للاستنتاج بالتحليل فكشفت عبر وزيرة في حكومة الاحتلال نياتها المبيّتة، فقد قالت الوزيرة جيلا جلمايل إنّ الدراسات «الإسرائيلية» لحلول قابلة للتطبيق لقيام دولة فلسطينية أفضت إلى اعتبار سيناء المكان الملائم. وبكلّ وقاحة قالت هذا الكلام في القاهرة على منصة مؤتمر تشارك فيه في مصر، ورغم النفي «الإسرائيلي» الخجول لكون هذا الكلام يعبّر عن الموقف الرسمي للحكومة، فإنّ بالونات الاختبار طريقة لها قواعدها في عالم السياسة والتسويق.

– على طريقة اغتصاب فلسطين بصفتها وفقاً للتوصيف «الإسرائيلي» «أرضاً بلا شعب لشعب بلا أرض» يجب أن تصير سيناء أرضاً بلا شعب لشعب بلا أرض، فيُعترف بالشعب الفلطسيني كشعب مجدّداً بعد اغتصاب أرضه ويجب إخلاء سيناء من أهلها لتتمّ الخطة. و«إسرائيل» التي تتشدّد في التضييق على حجم الحركة العسكرية المصرية في سيناء، بموجب الصلاحيات التي تستمدّها من اتفاقيات كامب ديفيد، تطلق يد داعش للتدفق بمسلحي التنظيم نحو سيناء وتتعهّد بنقلهم من الأماكن التي خسروها في سورية والعراق، بمساعدة أميركية لبلوغ سيناء، وتروّج عن مسؤولية حماس عن هذه التسهيلات لافتعال فتنة بين مصر وقوى المقاومة، وطرح سلاح المقاومة على طاولة البحث كشرط من شروط تحقيق الأمن المصري.

– لا ينفصل هذا التصريح «الإسرائيلي» عن كلام آخر في مواقع «إسرائيلية» يقدّم داعش كحليف رئيس لـ«إسرائيل» في المرحلة الراهنة، والعنوان هو التشارك في قتال إيران وحزب الله، لكن المهمة المباشرة كما تقولها الوقائع هي إخلاء سيناء من شعبها وأهلها وتهجير سكانها المصريين إلى عمق مصر وقد صار كلّ شيء واضحاً . فمركز مائير عميت التابع لوزارة الخارجية «الإسرائيلية» في تقرير محدث له أمس، يقول إنه بعد نهاية دولة داعش، صار التحالف بين داعش و«إسرائيل» أكثر وجاهة، فسيكون هدف داعش حرب عصابات تستهدف إيران وحزب الله، وهذا هدف «إسرائيلي» أوّل. ويضيف التقرير انّ إشغال إيران وحزب الله بهجمات داعش يبدو البديل الوحيد لدى «إسرائيل» للفشل في إبعادهما عن حدود الجولان في أيّ تسوية محتملة للوضع في سورية.

– التقرير لم يُجِب عن ماذا ستقدّم «إسرائيل» لداعش لتنشيط قدرات التنظيم على القيام بالمهمة، ولم يُجِب عن القاعدة التي يحتاجها داعش لإعادة تنظيم صفوفه والانطلاق منها في هجماته، والحاجة لتكون الأقرب لخطوط الاشتباك المفترضة جنوب سورية، وقدرة الانتقال إليها وكيف؟ لكن الذي جرى في هجوم داعش على المواطنين في سيناء، قال ما لم يقله التقرير، فبمستطاع «إسرائيل» فعل شيئين دفعة واحدة، نقل عناصر داعش المشتتين بعد خسارة الجغرافيا في سورية والعراق إلى سيناء عبر تجميعهم على خطوط الحدود السورية مع الجولان ونقلهم من هناك إلى سيناء، وإعادتهم بالعكس للتسلل للعمق السوري من جبهة الجولان، انطلاقاً من القاعدة الجديدة البديلة في سيناء، في استعادة للتوصيف الذي كتبه تقرير «إسرائيلي» آخر عن الدور الذي فشلت في أدائه منظمة مجاهدي خلق المعارضة لإيران يوم كانت تشكيلاتها العسكرية تحت الرعاية الأميركية في معكسر أشرف في العراق.

– سيناء قاعدة بديلة لتنظيم داعش لعمليات تستهدف إيران وحزب الله، وتوجّه رسائل مبرمجة للعمق الأوروبي عند الحاجة «الإسرائيلية»، مهمة استخبارية راهنة، سقفها مع تهجير سكان سيناء عرض مشروع توطين الفلسطينيين هناك. وهذا موضوع خطة بغضّ النظر عن فرصه في التحقق، لأنّ الحرب هي صراع إرادات، و«إسرائيل» لم تعُد اللاعب الوحيد، ولا اللاعب الأهمّ والأقوى ولا اللاعب الحاسم.

