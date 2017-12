Posted on by samivesusu

December 04, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Above: Israeli girls write messages on a shell at a heavy artillery position next to the Lebanese border ( 2nd Lebanese War, 2006).

“From Israel With Love” the Israeli girl writes to the Semite kid across the border.

What about loving your neighbours instead?

