Lebanon’s PM Withdraws Resignation

Posted on December 5, 2017 by martyrashrakat

 December 5, 2017

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri officially announced on Tuesday withdrawing his resignation in a statement he read after the cabinet concluded its extraordinary session held in Baabda Palace and chaired by President Michel Aoun.

Prime Minister Hariri read the final statement which stressed that Lebanon sticks to the dissociation policy and Taef Accord.

“The government has unanimously approved a statement pledging compliance with a policy of dissociation, the president’s oath of office in terms of dissociating the country from regional conflicts and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries,” he added.

Aoun and Hariri held a closed door meeting before the government session began.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Posts

Advertisements

Filed under: Future Movement, Hariri, Lebanon, MBS, Michel Aoun, Saudia |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: