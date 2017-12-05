Lebanon’s PM Withdraws Resignation

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri officially announced on Tuesday withdrawing his resignation in a statement he read after the cabinet concluded its extraordinary session held in Baabda Palace and chaired by President Michel Aoun.
Prime Minister Hariri read the final statement which stressed that Lebanon sticks to the dissociation policy and Taef Accord.
“The government has unanimously approved a statement pledging compliance with a policy of dissociation, the president’s oath of office in terms of dissociating the country from regional conflicts and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries,” he added.
Aoun and Hariri held a closed door meeting before the government session began.
Source: Al-Manar Website
