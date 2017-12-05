Palestinians making complaints about the behaviour of israel’s military risk prosecution

Israeli media sources revealed that the Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislation was due to discuss a draft bill yesterday that allows the army to sue anyone who “offends” its soldiers.

The bill, which is aimed at organisations including Breaking the Silence which works to expose the occupation’s violations against Palestinian citizens, has the backing of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Minister Yariv Levin, Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported.

According to the bill’s details, the draft law would allow soldiers to file defamation suits against anyone who tried to harm their reputation or spread information harmful to their image.

The newspaper quoted Likud MK Yoav Kish, who presented the draft bill, saying: “After the Ministerial Committee approves the draft bill, it will be presented next Wednesday for approval during a preliminary reading in the Knesset.”

Kish claimed that the “testimonies” published by Breaking the Silence are “lies”.

He added: “Whoever defames the army, whether it is Break the Silence, or any other party, must pay the price.”

Breaking the Silence is an organisation of veteran combatants who have served in the Israeli military since the start of the Second Intifada and who expose the Israeli public to the reality of everyday life in the Occupied Territories.