Either America or Al-Quds إما أميركا… وإما القدس!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ibrahim Al-Amin

What Donald Trump did yesterday might be the best opportunity to stabilize the situation originating from the settlement colonial project called “Israel”. Yesterday, dissolutely and rudely, America has told us – despite the will of some of its allies and partners in the colonial project – what it has been telling us throughout the ages and eras that it is the source of our oppression, misery and injustice.

This means, we will not recover an inch of Palestine unless we declared an all-out war against it and work to turn its life into hell, its banner into a slogan of shame, and its army into a mobile monster in the world. Isn’t it time for the Arabs to realize that America, in short, is the origin of scourge and evil? As for “Israel”, let us leave it aside. Whatever is said about its “power, superiority and preparation”, it is but an American-British colony that cannot live one day without the protection, care and blind support of the West.

This colonial West, and specifically the United States of America, is the reason for the existence of the usurper entity. All its efforts forcibly extend “Israel’s” artificial existence, which is contrary to truth and logic and the movement of history, as it waits for its definite end.

This is the lesson the arsonist at the White House is teaching the Arab people today. Some Arab rulers have not understood for seventy years that “Israel” is nothing without the protection of the West and will not exist without America’s cover and support. “Israel” is no longer the source of fear and anxiety, after the destruction of its military legend by the popular resistance in Lebanon and Palestine. Nothing that it does alone can keep it alive, not even for one hour.

Today, the moment when someone amongst us Arabs proclaims the full submission to America under the banner of “peace” is nothing more than subordination and surrender. At the moment when the free world stands helpless and idly in the face of the cowboy’s madness, we have nothing left but to stand up for our dignity. We have to address the root of the problem and not its symptoms. We have no choice but to raise the slogan, voice, and fists as one and shout: “Death to America!” We have to declare an all-out war on America and its interests everywhere.

This move was necessary, even though it was expected a short while ago. This symbolic move for the Arabs and Muslims which is extremely dangerous and terrible and which Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called “a new Balfour Declaration” was necessary for us to make sure that our real battle was with America before “Israel”; the America which was founded – like “Israel” – on the massacre and the destruction of an entire civilization, where the “Paradise of Freedom” was built on the ruins [of these civilizations]; America, which never flourished except through the exploitation of the world, the vulnerable people, and through colonial wars; America that covered up and covers up all of “Israel’s” crimes, massacres, and racist and settlement policies. It is useless to fight “Israel” and leave it [America]. Perhaps some Arabs need this extra lesson, rather this shock, this earthquake, giving Al-Quds to the invaders, so that they know that betting on America is a form of absurdity, suicide or conscious betrayal. Precisely today, all Arabs have to choose: either America or Al-Quds!

Whoever chooses Al-Quds must know that the battle requires an alliance with everyone who stands up to America. He has to understand that inciting people against America means inviting them to oppose and fight it by all means and reject all that comes from it, even if it comes wrapped in the delusions of the solution or the desired antidote.

Those who choose to belong to and defend Al-Quds must work unceasingly, with all their might, to kill every American soldier outside his country’s borders, to occupy, burn or destroy America’s embassies all over the world. Let us expel from our country every American employee, diplomat, politician or others, and everyone who receives a salary from the US government. Let us face their fake democracy, cut off all the projects of their mercenaries in our countries and the world that serve suspicious agendas that only serve “Israel”, behind false slogans about “human rights, development and progress”.

Those who choose Al-Quds must choose the time of total resistance, which obligates us to do something that is not simple, but possible, in order to abandon everything that is related to them. Those who choose Al-Quds must work to make the American people aware that their responsibility is great and that they will pay the price of the policies of the ones they chose to govern their country.

It is true that it is a long and arduous process, but it is a compulsory path for anyone who wants to get rid of “Israel’s” nightmare and its arrogant servants sitting on the throne of power in our country – the perpetrators of legitimacy, justice and freedom. What the rulers of the kingdoms of oppression did in the Arabian Gulf, and before them governments in the Mashriq [the region of the Arab world to the east of Egypt] and North Africa, would not have been possible if it hadn’t been for our silence to their conspiracy, the submission of some of us, accepting this and promoting the culture of surrender.

Today, Donald Trump opens the door to a new opportunity for the resistance movement in Palestine and the Arab world. “He is helping us” – with thanks – to redirect attention to the harsh truth, which is America’s direct influence or through “Israel” is the only purpose that is supposed to be confronted and to turn the table over the heads of its collaborators.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper, Translated by website team

ما فعله دونالد ترامب، أمس، قد يكون الفرصة الأنسب لتثبيت الموقف من أصل المشروع الاستعماري الاستيطاني الذي يحمل اسم «إسرائيل». أميركا التي عادت فقالت لنا أمس، بفجور وفجاجة، وضد إرادة جزء من حلفائها وشركائها في المشروع الاستعماري، ما تقوله لنا على امتداد الحقبات والعهود، بأنّها مصدر قهرنا وبؤسنا وظلمنا. أي أننا لن نسترجع شبراً من فلسطين إلا إذا أعلنّا حرباً شاملة عليها، وإذا عملنا على تحويل حياتها إلى جحيم، ورايتها إلى شعار العار، وجيشها إلى وحش متنقل في العالم. أما آنَ أن يعي العرب أن أميركا، باختصار، هي أصل البلاء وأصل الشر؟ أما إسرائيل، فلنتركها جانباً، إذ مهما قيل عن «قوّتها وتفوقها وتحضّرها»، فليست سوى مستعمرة أميركية – بريطانية، لا يمكن أن تعيش يوماً واحداً بلا حماية الغرب، ورعايته، ودعمه الأعمى. هذا الغرب الاستعماري، وتحديداً الولايات المتحدة الأميركيّة، هو علّة وجود الكيان الغاصب، وكل ما يبذله من جهود، يمدّد قسراً وجود إسرائيل الاصطناعي، المخالف للحق وللمنطق، ولحركة التاريخ، في انتظار أن تنتهي إلى حتفها الأكيد. لم يعد أمامنا سوى رفع الشعار

والقبضات والهتاف الواحد: الموت لأمريكا! هذا هو الدرس الذي يلقنه اليوم للشعوب العربيّة، مشعل الحرائق المعتوه في البيت الأبيض. بعض الحكام العرب الذين لم يفهموا منذ سبعين عاماً، أن «إسرائيل» هذه، ليست شيئاً من دون حماية الغرب… ولن يكون لها وجود من دون غطاء أميركا ودعمها. «إسرائيل» هذه، لم تعد مصدر الخوف والقلق، بعد تحطّم أسطورتها العسكريّة على صخرة المقاومة الشعبيّة في لبنان وفلسطين… وكل ما يمكن أن تقوم به، وحدها، لا يستطيع أن يبقيها، ولو لساعة واحدة، على قيد الحياة. اليوم، في اللحظة التي يطلع بيننا، نحن العرب، من يعلن الخضوع الكامل لأميركا، تحت راية «سلام» ليس إلا تبعيّة واستسلاماً… وفي اللحظة التي يقف فيها «العالم الحرّ»، عاجزاً ومكتوف اليدين، أمام جنون الكاوبوي، لم يعد أمامنا سوى أن ننتفض لكرامتنا، أن نذهب إلى معالجة جذر المشكلة لا عوارضها. لم يعد أمامنا من خيار، سوى أن نرفع الشعار والصوت والقبضات والهتاف الواحد: «الموت لأمريكا»! أن نعلن الحرب الشاملة على أميركا ومصالحها في كل مكان. كان لا بد من هذه الخطوة، وإن كانت متوقّعة من زمن غير قصير، هذه الخطوة العالية الرمزيّة بالنسبة إلى العرب والمسلمين، البالغة الخطورة والفظاعة، التي نعتها الرئيس نبيه برّي بـ «وعد بلفور جديد»… كان لا بدّ منها لنتأكد من أن معركتنا الحقيقية هي مع أميركا قبل إسرائيل. أميركا التي تأسست مثل إسرائيل على المجزرة، وعلى إبادة حضارة كاملة لتبني على أنقاضها «جنّة الحريّة». أميركا التي لم تزدهر يوماً إلا عبر استغلال العالم، والشعوب المستضعفة، وعبر الحروب الاستعماريّة. أميركا التي غطّت وتغطّي على كل جرائم إسرائيل، ومجازرها، وسياساتها العنصريّة والاستيطانيّة… لا يجدي أن نحارب إسرائيل ونتركها. وربما كان بعض العرب يحتاج إلى هذا الدرس الإضافي، بل قل هذه الصدمة، هذا الزلزال، إهداء القدس إلى الغزاة، حتى يعرف أن الرهان على أميركا ضرب من ضروب العبث أو الانتحار أو الخيانة الواعية. اليوم تحديداً، بات على كل العرب أن يختاروا: فإما أميركا وإما القدس! إنّ من يختار القدس، عليه أن يعلم أن المعركة تتطلب التحالف مع كل من يقف في مواجهة أميركا. وعليه أن يعي، أن تحريض الناس على أميركا، يعني دعوته إلى معارضتها ومقاتلتها والانتفاض عليها بكل الوسائل. ورفض كل ما يأتي منها، حتى ولو كان مغلفاً بأوهام الحل، أو الترياق المنشود. إنّ من يختار الانتماء إلى القدس والدفاع عنها، عليه العمل من دون توقف، وبكل ما أوتي من قوة، لقتل كل جندي اميركي خارج حدود بلاده، ولاحتلال سفارات أميركا في كل العالم أو إحراقها وتدميرها. لنطرد من بلادنا كل موظف أميركي، دبلوماسي أو سياسي أو خلافه. وكل من يتقاضى راتباً من الحكومة الأميركية. لنواجه ديموقراطيتهم الزائفة، نقطع السبل أمام كل مشاريع مرتزقتهم المنتشرين في بلادنا والعالم، في خدمة أجندات مشبوهة لا تخدم إلا إسرائيل، خلف شعارات مزيّفة عن «حقوق الإنسان والتنمية والتقدم». إنّ من يختار القدس، عليه أن يختار زمن المقاومة الشاملة، التي تلزمنا بعملية ليست بسيطة، لكنها ممكنة، من أجل التخلي عن كل ما له صلة بهم. ومن يختار القدس، عليه العمل على إشعار الشعب الأميركي بأن مسؤوليته باتت عظيمة، وأنه سيكون من يدفع ثمن سياسات من يختارهم لحكم بلاده. صحيح أنها عملية شاقة وطويلة، لكنها مسار إلزامي لكل من يريد التخلص من كابوس إسرائيل، ومن خدمها الأذلاء المتربّعين على عروش السلطة في بلادنا، مغتصبي الشرعية والعدالة والحريّة. وما فعله حكام ممالك القهر في الخليج العربي، وقبلهم حكومات في المشرق وشمالي إفريقيا، لم يكن ممكناً لولا صمتنا عن تآمرهم، ولولا خنوع بعضنا، وقبول هذا البعض، بل الترويج، لثقافة الاستسلام. اليوم، يفتح دونالد ترامب الباب أمام فرصة جديدة لتيار المقاومة في فلسطين والعالم العربي. «يساعدنا» مشكوراً على إعادة توجيه الأنظار صوب الحقيقة القاسية، وهي أن نفوذ أميركا المباشر أو من خلال إسرائيل، هو الهدف الوحيد المفترضة مواجهته، وقلب الطاولة على رؤوس المتعاونين معه. Related Videos Related Articles القدس عاصمة فلسطين رغم أنف ترامب… والأيّام بيننا

ترامب يُطوِّب القدس لغير أهلها: «بلفور» أميركي جديد

فصائل المقاومة: نحو إعادة الزخم لـ«انتفاضة القدس»

القدس تُسقط خيار التسوية… وتكشف التواطؤ السعودي

إسرائيل: ترامب تشاور مع زعماء عرب… واطمأن إلى ردود فعلهم

السلطة تتذرع بـ«أزمة القدس» لتهرب من المصالحة… والقاهرة غاضبة

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Aqsa, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, Ibrahim al-Amin, Jerusalem, Liberation, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Resistance option, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA |