Barack Obama appears to compare Trump presidency to the rise of Hitler and says US democracy could ‘fall apart very quickly’

Obama was speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday night

He was speaking about the fragility of democracy and warned the audience of 1,800 not to grow ‘complacent’

To illustrate his point, he invoked Hitler’s rise to power which occurred under a democracy

Without mentioning Trump by name, Obama said ‘things’ could ‘fall apart very quickly’ if ‘the garden of democracy is not carefully tended to’

The comments outraged Trump fans who labeled Obama ‘un-American’ and ‘despicable’

They came a day before Trump caused decry among millions around the world by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Barack Obama appeared to compare Donald Trump‘s presidency to Hitler’s rise to power during a speech in Chicago on Tuesday.

The former president was speaking at an event thrown by the Economic Club of Chicago at a Hilton hotel when he made the remarks.

Without mentioning the current president, Obama told the gathered audience of 1,800: ‘We have to tend to this garden of democracy or else things could fall apart quickly.

‘That’s what happened in Germany in the 1930s, which despite the democracy of the Weimar Republic and centuries of high-level cultural and scientific achievements, Adolph Hitler rose to dominate.

‘Sixty million people died. So you’ve got to pay attention.’

Barack Obama spoke at an Economic Club of Chicago event on Tuesday where he invoked Hitler’s rise to power to illustrate how fragile the country is which has since been interpreted as a dig at President Trump and the current political era

The comments were part of a wider warning to the audience not to grow ‘complacent’ and take democracy for granted.

He also spoke of a ‘nativist mistrust’ which has ‘swept the world’, in the words of a Chicago Business reporter who attended the event.

Although not explicitly directed at Trump, his comments have been widely interpreted as an attack on the president and his America First agenda.

