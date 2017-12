Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 08, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Please see yourself invited to review the intimate correspondence between the ultra Zionist Campaign Against Antisemitism and our British police forces.

Documentation here

Listen to the great Richie Allen elaborating on the above.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |