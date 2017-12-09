israeli occupation forces open fire at Palestinian ambulances, journalists east of Gaza

Palestine Information Center – December 8, 2107

GAZA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Friday opened fire at Palestinian ambulances and journalists during the protests taking place east of the Gaza Strip against the US announcement of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Spokesman for Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qedra, said that the IOF deliberately targeted a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance with rubber bullets east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip with no injuries reported.

Medics told the PIC reporter that they were attacked with tear gas canisters while trying to evacuate injured protesters during the clashes that erupted east of Khan Younis.

Quds Press reported that the Palestinian journalist Mustafa Hassouna was injured while several others suffered breathing problems after being targeted with tear gas canisters.

Mahmoud al-Masri, 30, was killed and at least 55 civilians were injured during the confrontations that broke out with the IOF soldiers in 8 different areas east of the Gaza Strip.