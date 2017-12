Posted on by samivesusu

This is a segment taken from the genius Israeli TV’s satire The Jews are Coming. As you can see, the Israelis are having a lot of fun with the holocaust. They are pretty creative and often humorous when it comes to Jewish history and suffering. But what about the rest of humanity, can others also apply some sarcasm to Jewish past?

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: anti-semitism, Gilad Atzmon, Holocaust, Jewish Hypocrisy, Jewish Propaganda, Nazi Israel, victimhood |