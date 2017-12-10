Christian Zionists Nutjobs in America

The Zionist evangelical faith is rooted in the belief that God keeps his promises.

“God gave the land of Israel to the Jews, forever and God blesses those who bless the Jews and God curses those who curse the Jews and if we want God to bless us and God wants us to bless America, then we have to bless the Jews.”

It will be noted that the Zionist movement is not altruistic but self-serving. Its support for Israel is not based on any inherent liking for Jews or Jewish Israelis but rather upon the imperative to follow the words of the bible, which they hold to be sacrosanct.

That is, however, not the whole story. The Christian Zionist movement believes that the ‘Second Coming of Christ’ will only occur when all Jews have been gathered together in Israel and baptised into the Christian faith. This is an anachronistic belief of fundamentalist Christianity, long jettisoned by a majority of the Christian peoples of the world but retained by the Evangelical Christian minority, particularly in America. To Jews, it is anathema – but they accept the concrete political benefits of such a fantasy for without the financial support of the fundamentalist Christian Zionist movement in America, there would be no state of Israel.

Evangelical Christian Zionists (in close association with Jewish Zionists) virtually control both Houses of Congress, and, therefore, the US Presidency. They work not only through the powerful AIPAC lobby but through their political influence in the majority of the states of the Union. This means that they have gained an extraordinarily undue influence over US foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East.

And they are instrumental in ensuring that Congress provides the Israeli government with billions of dollars’ worth of planes, guns, bombs and other armaments, every 12 months, all paid for by the gullible American tax payer.