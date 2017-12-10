israeli Violence Against Civilians, Press Continues Through Weekend in Hebron

Posted on December 10, 2017 by michaellee2009

Israeli Violence Against Civilians, Press Continues Through Weekend in Hebron

Friday, December 8, 2017 in occupied Palestine,

A day of non-violent protests worldwide against
the USA-Israel Jerusalem agreement

The Israeli army in Hebron illegally invaded the Palestinian
area H1 and brutally intervened with the demonstration

Many young boys were randomly arrested and treated inhumanely
on their way to the Israeli police station

