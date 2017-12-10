Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli Violence Against Civilians, Press Continues Through Weekend in Hebron

Friday, December 8, 2017 in occupied Palestine,

A day of non-violent protests worldwide against

the USA-Israel Jerusalem agreement

The Israeli army in Hebron illegally invaded the Palestinian

area H1 and brutally intervened with the demonstration

Many young boys were randomly arrested and treated inhumanely

on their way to the Israeli police station

