Posted on by michaellee2009

Jerusalem al-Quds: ‘US government serves Israeli interests at all levels’

A former US Marine says the American government serves the Israeli regime “at every level,” including with its recent decision to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital,” Press TV reports.

“It is clearly in line with the American-Israeli policy, which is to cater to Israeli interests at every level,” Ken O’Keefe told Press TV’s The Debate on Friday, referring to the Jerusalem al-Quds decision.

“The American government is bought and paid for by Israeli interests,” he added. “The US government is nothing but a bunch of puppet traders, who cater to Israeli policy in every way.”

US President Donald Trump announced that the US would be recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” on Wednesday and ordered that work on the relocation of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds begin. The turn of events has sent shockwaves throughout the Muslim world, and even prompted warnings from Washington’s allies in the West that it would bring more chaos to the region.

Israel lays claim to the entire city as its “capital,” while Palestinians want its eastern part as the capital of their future state.

A Palestinian youth flashes the V for “victory” sign during Friday prayers in front of the Dome of the Rock at the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in Jerusalem al-Quds’ Old City, on December 8, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

Michael Lane, who is the president of the American Institute for Foreign Policy and who was another guest on the program, claimed that all American presidents had striven to be neutral brokers in the Middle East conflict.

He further remarked that despite the emotions that the US announcement had arisen, the entire matter would not likely alienate Washington’s allies and “is going to slip from the front pages.”

O’Keefe, meanwhile, said the move is meant to bring tensions and volatility to Israel’s neighboring states so they become vulnerable to invasion “probably on the back of a false flag operation.”

“Because Israel wishes to expand. There is something called ‘the Greater Israel Project,’ in which they intend to expand. In order for them to do that, they need to weaken and fracture the surrounding states,” he said.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |