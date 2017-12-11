NAHIDA Decleration: Hey Mr Trump

Sister Nahida
Where is “Brother” Obama -The God Father of Brotherhood’s SPRING)?
Nahida Declaration
I Nahida -exiled Palestinian since over fifty years, declare:
Washington to be the Eternal Capital of “israel”
USA to be the Promised Land for the Jewish people
President Bush, accompanied by Chabad Rabbis, is seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 15, 2008, after signing the Honor of Education and Sharing Day Proclamation. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
