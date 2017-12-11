Posted on by michaellee2009

How Many Palestinians Will the Trump-armed IDF Kill or Injure Today: 20, 200, 2,000?

By Hans Stehling,

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), during 2014 alone, Israeli forces killed 2,300 Palestinians. 17,000 were injured and 500,000 displaced.

During the 1948 war after the Partition of Palestine, 11,047 were reportedly killed by Israel.

In the 1975 and 1982 wars against Lebanon, the IDF killed over 20,000.

During the First Palestinian Intifada 1987- 1991 against Israeli occupation, the IDF killed over 2,000.

During the Second Palestinian Intifada 2000 – 2005 against Israeli occupation, the IDF killed 4,791.

Between 2008 and 2012, in Gaza, the IDF killed 195.

In 2009 IDF killed 1,418, including the documented deaths of hundreds of unarmed women and children

The total figure of Palestinian and Lebanese indigenous people killed, including women and children, is accepted to be in the region of between 40-50,000, the vast majority being non-combatant civilians. Some of the figures quoted cannot be verified to be 100% accurate but are probably an under-estimate.

The total of those injured certainly runs into tens of thousands and those displaced into hundreds of thousands. These horrific casualty and displacement figures have been caused by the US-armed IDF in order to continue the illegal occupation of Palestine.

The vast majority of the IDF Army of Occupation, from 1948 onwards, has been comprised of immigrant Israelis from Russia, Eastern Europe, America, Yemen and other foreign states. This was the Occupation Force that took the lives of indigenous peoples who were, and still are, fighting for the lands they have lived in continuously for over a thousand years, against the armed forces of an immigrant minority armed and funded by American Zionists to the tune of billions of dollars each year in order to subjugate the long-established Christian and Muslim majority Arab population.

By any yardstick, it is a crime against humanity- a crime that is still today being openly perpetrated by a US-armed occupier against an unarmed indigenous population and in contempt of UN Resolutions, whilst Britain and Europe stay silent.

Featured image is from South Front.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Zionist entity |