Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Top Priority for Axis of Resistance after Victory over Takfiris

December 11, 2017

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah delivered on Monday a speech in which he called the Palestinian people to launch a new Intifada in face of US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Occupied Al-Quds as a capital of the “Israeli” apartheid entity.

Addressing the mass rally that flocked into Dahyieh’s [Southern Suburbs] streets in solidarity with the Palestinian people and Al-Quds, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the “most honorable and loyal people to the Resistance and its road.”

“Peace Be upon you, O the most honorable and loyal people,” His Eminence said noting that this crowd renewed the pledge of the oppressed: “I won’t abandon you O Imam Hussein.”

He further stated: “In face of this blatant US-Zionist aggression against Al-Quds, the holy sites and the nation, we reiterate our stance and commitment until victory or martyrdom.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed and saluted the Palestinian people in Gaza, West Bank, Al-Quds and entire 1948 lands as they rushed to face Trump’s declaration of Al-Quds as the capital of the “Israeli” entity.

“The steadfast and defiant Palestinian people today faces with their chests, stones and knives, this aggression to defend Al-Quds and the sanctities of the whole nation,” he said.

His Eminence went on to say: “We must appreciate the historic stances of all Islamic religious authorities, Sunni and Shiite, as well as various Christian religious authorities, especially in the Arab region.”

“We must appreciate the historic stances of all Muslim and Christian spiritual leaders, from Najaf to Iran to al-Azhar and the various Christian leaders, and we must also appreciate all forms of popular protests,” Sayyed Nasrallah added, pointing out that “the protests today are of high great of importance in the context of the confrontation with the “Israeli” enemy.”

To the protesters all over the globe, His Eminence stressed that they “must realize the value of their presence on the streets and on social media, because they were betting that you have abandoned and grown tired of Palestine.”

Recalling the slogan of ‘Death to America’, Hezbollah Secretary General urged the whole nation to confront the American scheme noting that “the responsibility does not fall solely on the Palestinian people.”

“Arab and Islamic governments must immunize the stances of the European nations that have rejected Trump’s decision,” he emphasized.

According to His Eminence, “Trump believed that after his decision, all the world stand in line to follow suit, but all reactions from across the world, including Europeans, Asian and American countries were the opposite of what he expected.”

However, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “Trump appeared to be alone in his decision, with “Israel” only at his side.”

Commenting on the recent visit of a Bahraini delegation to the “Israeli” apartheid entity, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that “this delegation doesn’t represent the Bahraini people. However, it represented the oppressive regime of Al-Khalifa and had nothing to do with the Bahraini people and their scholars.”

His Eminence further thanked the Yemeni as well as great stance taken by the Lebanese government in response to Trump’s decision.

“To the people of al-Quds and Palestine, beat any delegation that comes to normalize ties with “Israel” with slippers and stone it because they do not represent their people,” he said.

Hailing all Palestinians in diaspora, Sayyed Nasrallah praised their commitment to their right to return to Palestine.

“I salute the people of Gaza, in the West Bank, in 1948 lands for their positions since Trump’s decision. These people have all our respect and gratitude as they have sacrificed so much, and have defended the Occupied land,” he stated.

His Eminence also mentioned: “I salute the Palestinians who are still committed to their right to return and who are raising their children on this dream, which will come true very soon.”

To the Palestinian people, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “You are the basis and key of any position and stance. If you refuse to submit to the dictates of the US and some Arab countries, neither Trump nor the entire world will steal Al-Quds.”

To them, the Resistance Leader said: “Your position is the key to all the historical stage ahead and we bet on you.”

“If you give up, it will be said to anyone who wants to defend Al-Quds, Do you want to be more Palestinian than the Palestinians?” he emphasized, repeating that “Palestinians must be the first in line in face of the US scheme.”

He further elaborated that If the Palestinians “hold on to al-Quds as the everlasting capital of Palestine, neither Trump nor anyone else can do anything other than that.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the Palestinian Authority not to “negotiate with “Israel” before Trump reverses his decision.”

Slamming the US administration, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that “America is not a sponsor of peace in Palestine and the region.”

“The US is the maker of “Israel” and the sponsor of terrorism, occupation, Judaization, displacement, burning, destruction and sedition,” he clarified, pointing out that “the US is the founder of Daesh and other takfiri groups.

According to His Eminence, “The only nation’s position must be ‘Death to America’.”

Stressing that that the most important response to Trump’s decision was to declare the beginning of a new intifada, he viewed that “Trump’s decision on al-Quds will be the beginning of the end of “Israel”.”

“We will not leave Palestine, Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque because it represents the title for which Imam Hussein was martyred,” Sayyed Nasrallah vowed.

“On behalf of the entire Resistance axis, that is emerging victorious, strong and firm despite all recent pressures and crises and as well with all wounds and pains, I declare that we will once again make Al-Quds and Palestine on top of our priorities,” he announced.

His Eminence further urged “all resistance factions in the region and all those who believe in resistance” to communicate and gather to “devise a plan to confront the aggression.”

“Let us lay out a unified confrontation strategy so that we all confront under a clear and unified strategy. Let us devise a practical and operational plan in which roles would be distributed and efforts would be integrated in this grand confrontation. We in Hezbollah will fully perform our responsibilities in this regard,” Sayyed Nasrallah assured.

In conclusion, the Resistance Leader predicted: “A day will come when we pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Resurrection in Al-Quds.”

Source: Al-Ahed news

Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Top Priority for Axis of Resistance after Victory over Takfiris

Sara Taha Moughnieh

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah assured on Monday that the decision of U S President Donald Trump was the beginning of the demise of Israel and called on the Palestinians to announce the emergence of an intifada (uprising) backed by the Arab and Islamic nations.

Speaking to crowds that demonstrated in the Southern Suburb of Beirut in denunciation of the US decision to announce Al-Quds the capital of the occupying Israeli entity, Sayyed Nasrallah asked the Palestinian people to hold on to their right and refuse this decision in all possible ways, confirming that Al-Quds is the Palestinians’ everlasting capital.

“The stance of the Palestinian people is the key to all the coming period,” he said, adding: “we renew our vow to stay with Palestine, Al-Quds, and all the Islamic and Christian sanctities, as we are witnessing today a true intifada (uprising) in which Muslims and Christians are all united to defend the sanctities.”

His eminence indicated that the major response today should be boycotting the Israeli enemy, halting talks, and paralyzing all types of normalization with it, and called upon the Palestinians in specific to “kick out any delegation that comes with an intention of normalizing relations with Israel and tell them that there won’t be any negotiation or settlement before Trump pulls back his decision”.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Arab League and the Islamic Cooperation Committee must put an end to the peace process, pointing out that “in Lebanon, we are proud of our national unity around Al-Quds and Palestine and against Trump’s decision, and we are proud of the stances of President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and members, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and different political factions, in addition to the special statement of Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil in the AL meeting in Cairo.”

Hezbollah secretary general noted that there will be some violations like that of the Bahraini delegation that visited Al-Quds… however, he assured: “This delegation does not represent the People or the will of Bahrain, it only represents the oppressive authority of Bahrain which carried a letter of “peace and co-existing” from the king to those who or Judaizing Al-Quds, and which also oppressed and shot at the Bahraini people who demonstrated in solidarity with the Palestinians.”

“Two peoples have stood under the threat of fire to express their support to Al-Quds, they are the Palestinian and the Yemeni people who were bombarded by the Saudi-American air weapons… The advantage of this American decision is that it reveals the vicious from the good in our Arab and Islamic worlds,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, noting that this decision was not separate as it is part of the continuous US/Israeli plan to “back terrorist groups on top of which was ISIL in order to destroy our societies and put an end to the Palestinian cause so that a day will come when we all forget Palestine.”

His eminence reassured that “the US was not a sponsor of peace in Palestine and the region, but rather the establisher of Israel and the sponsor of terror, occupation, Judaization, and destruction. It is the establisher of ISIL and Takfiri groups and the nation’s common stance must be “Death to America”.”

Sayyed Nasrallah expressed his appreciation to all the states, presidents, and governments who refused Trump’s decision, noting that “Trump thought that if he announced Al-Quds the capital of Israel the entire world would submit to him, but instead he only had Israel on his side which was highly appreciated.”

In this context, his eminence stated: “I speak today in the name of all the resistance axis – people, states, and factions – the resistance axis has overcome the previous phase and today, it stands strong and victorious as it is finishing its battles and defeating the US and Israeli elements, and now Palestine, its people, and Al-Quds will return to be its top priority.”

He further addressed the Palestinians: “You should have faith in the promise of Allah, that He will grant victory for whoever defends the right… by holding our responsibility standing firm, Allah will grant us victory. Have faith in Allah and in the resistance that have triumphed in every battle it engaged in.”

“They wanted this decision to be the beginning of the end of the Palestinian cause, and I call for this decision to be the beginning of the end of Israel,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, chanting as the crowds repeat “To Al-Quds we are going… millions of martyr we shall be”.

“We have been with Palestine since the 1940s and we will stay with Palestine until the Muslims can pray in Al-Aqsa and the Christians can pray in the Resurrection church,” he concluded.

Source: Al-Manar

