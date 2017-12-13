Taking Thirty pieces of silver, advocating for israel pays well: Salaries of nonprofit heads

Advocating for Israel pays well: Salaries of nonprofit heads
If Americans Knew | December 12, 2017
Rabbi Marvin Hier (center) and his wife Marlene with actor Dustin Hoffman at the premiere of “Against the Tide” on February 4, 2009 in Los Angeles. The Hiers and their son receive total annual compensation of $1.4 million.
Heads of nonprofits that support Israel receive compensation in the hundreds of thousands of dollars up to, in a few cases, over a million dollars.
Politicians reaping money from the Israel lobby (e.g. Tom Cotton received close to a million dollars from the Emergency Committee for Israel; Haim Saban and his wife donated $11.5 million to pro-Clinton super PACs, along with large sums to the Clinton Foundation) are not the only ones to benefit from supporting Israel.
Executive directors of nonprofits that support Israel receive compensation in the hundreds of thousands of dollars up to almost $2 million.
The Forward recently compiled a list of their earnings. It reported that Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center received $818,148 and that his spouse and his son also work for the center, giving them an annual total $1.4 million.
According to the Forward the Hiers were not alone in surpassing a million dollars compensation – in 2016, the CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland received compensation of $1.3 million, and in 2014 the CEO of Boston’s Jewish federation received almost $2 million.
Below are some members of the Forward’s list for 2016
(All the individuals below head up organizations that spend part or all of their time in activities supportive of Israel):Simon Wiesenthal Center$818,148American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee$735,1811American Israel Public Affairs Committee$720,194The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore$664,489Jewish Federations of North America$636,559Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston$634,572Republican Jewish Coalition$632,950Birthright Israel Foundation$609,0561Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metro Chicago$564,955Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland$546,515Anti-Defamation League$545,441American Jewish Committee$539,016UJA Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York$530,000Jewish Federation Council of Greater Los Angeles$525,594Greater Miami Jewish Federation$519,436Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County$507,430Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life$495,307Jewish Federation of Greater Washington$487,4501Foundation for Jewish Camp$460,501The Israel Project$460,160Conference of Presidents Of Major Jewish Organizations$452,693Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco$449,7502Zionist Organization of America$448,063Jewish Community Centers Association of North America$445,0002Jewish National Fund$435,011Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia$432,199Hadassah$409,818B’nai Brith International$405,708United Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh$351,7981United Jewish Communities of MetroWest New Jersey$352,236American Jewish World Service$330,000Center for Jewish History$325,0002Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit$323,065Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs$315,0003CLAL (National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership)$309,7343Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta$308,5781CLAL (National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership)$289,9843J Street$259,203Stand With Us$246,127ORT America$235,0001Bend The Arc$233,579Americans for Peace Now$228,866Agudath Israel of America$220,058Jewish Council for Public Affairs$205,160Hazon$202,811Keshet$153,462Israeli-American Council$135,6723
For full list go to The Forward.
