Taking Thirty pieces of silver, advocating for israel pays well: Salaries of nonprofit heads

Posted on December 13, 2017 by michaellee2009

Advocating for Israel pays well: Salaries of nonprofit heads

If Americans Knew | December 12, 2017

Rabbi Marvin Hier (center) and his wife Marlene with actor Dustin Hoffman at the premiere of “Against the Tide” on February 4, 2009 in Los Angeles. The Hiers and their son receive total annual compensation of $1.4 million.
Heads of nonprofits that support Israel receive compensation in the hundreds of thousands of dollars up to, in a few cases, over a million dollars.

Politicians reaping money from the Israel lobby (e.g. Tom Cotton received close to a million dollars from the Emergency Committee for Israel; Haim Saban and his wife donated $11.5 million to pro-Clinton super PACs, along with large sums to the Clinton Foundation) are not the only ones to benefit from supporting Israel.

Executive directors of nonprofits that support Israel receive compensation in the hundreds of thousands of dollars up to almost $2 million.

The Forward recently compiled a list of their earnings. It reported that Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center received $818,148 and that his spouse and his son also work for the center, giving them an annual total $1.4 million.

According to the Forward the Hiers were not alone in surpassing a million dollars compensation – in 2016, the CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland received compensation of $1.3 million, and in 2014 the CEO of Boston’s Jewish federation received almost $2 million.

Below are some members of the Forward’s list for 2016

(All the individuals below head up organizations that spend part or all of their time in activities supportive of Israel):

Marvin Hier
Simon Wiesenthal Center
$818,148
David M. Schizer
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee
$735,1811
Howard Kohr
American Israel Public Affairs Committee
$720,194
Marc Terrill
The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore
$664,489
Gerrald Silverman
Jewish Federations of North America
$636,559
Barry Shrage
Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston
$634,572
Matthew Brooks
Republican Jewish Coalition
$632,950
Izzy Tapoohi
Birthright Israel Foundation
$609,0561
Steve Nasatir
Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metro Chicago
$564,955
Stephen Hoffman
Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland
$546,515
Jonathan Greenblatt
Anti-Defamation League
$545,441
David Harris
American Jewish Committee
$539,016
Eric Goldstein
UJA Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York
$530,000
Jay Sanderson
Jewish Federation Council of Greater Los Angeles
$525,594
Jacob Solomon
Greater Miami Jewish Federation
$519,436
Matthew Levin
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County
$507,430
Eric Fingerhut
Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life
$495,307
Gil Preuss
Jewish Federation of Greater Washington
$487,4501
Jeremy Fingerman
Foundation for Jewish Camp
$460,501
Josh Block
The Israel Project
$460,160
Malcolm Hoenlein
Conference of Presidents Of Major Jewish Organizations
$452,693
Daniel Grossman
Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco
$449,7502
Morton Klein
Zionist Organization of America
$448,063
Doron Krakow
Jewish Community Centers Association of North America
$445,0002
Russell Robinson
Jewish National Fund
$435,011
Naomi Adler
Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia
$432,199
Janice Weinman
Hadassah
$409,818
Daniel Mariaschin
B’nai Brith International
$405,708
Jeffrey Finkelstein
United Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh
$351,7981
Dov Ben-Shimon
United Jewish Communities of MetroWest New Jersey
$352,236
Robert Bank
American Jewish World Service
$330,000
David N. Myers
Center for Jewish History
$325,0002
Scott Kaufman
Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit
$323,065
Michael Makovsky
Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs
$315,0003
Brad Hirshfield
CLAL (National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership)
$309,7343
Eric Robbins
Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
$308,5781
Irwin Kula
CLAL (National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership)
$289,9843
Jeremy Ben-Ami
J Street
$259,203
Roz Rothstein
Stand With Us
$246,127
Jeffrey Cooper
ORT America
$235,0001
Stosh Cotler
Bend The Arc
$233,579
Debra DeLee
Americans for Peace Now
$228,866
David Zweibel
Agudath Israel of America
$220,058
David Bernstein
Jewish Council for Public Affairs
$205,160
Nigel Savage
Hazon
$202,811
Idit Klein
Keshet
$153,462
Shoham Nicolet
Israeli-American Council
$135,6723

For full list go to The Forward.

