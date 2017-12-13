Taking Thirty pieces of silver, advocating for israel pays well: Salaries of nonprofit heads

Heads of nonprofits that support Israel receive compensation in the hundreds of thousands of dollars up to, in a few cases, over a million dollars.

Politicians reaping money from the Israel lobby (e.g. Tom Cotton received close to a million dollars from the Emergency Committee for Israel; Haim Saban and his wife donated $11.5 million to pro-Clinton super PACs, along with large sums to the Clinton Foundation) are not the only ones to benefit from supporting Israel.

The Forward recently compiled a list of their earnings. It reported that Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center received $818,148 and that his spouse and his son also work for the center, giving them an annual total $1.4 million.

According to the Forward the Hiers were not alone in surpassing a million dollars compensation – in 2016, the CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland received compensation of $1.3 million, and in 2014 the CEO of Boston’s Jewish federation received almost $2 million.

Below are some members of the Forward’s list for 2016

(All the individuals below head up organizations that spend part or all of their time in activities supportive of Israel):

Marvin Hier Simon Wiesenthal Center $818,148

David M. Schizer American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee $735,1811 Howard Kohr

American Israel Public Affairs Committee $720,194

Marc Terrill The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore $664,489

Gerrald Silverman Jewish Federations of North America $636,559

Barry Shrage Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston $634,572

Matthew Brooks Republican Jewish Coalition $632,950

Izzy Tapoohi Birthright Israel Foundation $609,0561

Steve Nasatir Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metro Chicago $564,955

Stephen Hoffman Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland $546,515

Jonathan Greenblatt Anti-Defamation League $545,441

David Harris American Jewish Committee $539,016

Eric Goldstein UJA Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York $530,000

Jay Sanderson Jewish Federation Council of Greater Los Angeles $525,594

Jacob Solomon Greater Miami Jewish Federation $519,436

Matthew Levin Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County $507,430

Eric Fingerhut Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life $495,307

Gil Preuss Jewish Federation of Greater Washington $487,4501

Jeremy Fingerman Foundation for Jewish Camp $460,501

Josh Block The Israel Project $460,160

Malcolm Hoenlein Conference of Presidents Of Major Jewish Organizations $452,693

Daniel Grossman Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco $449,7502

Morton Klein Zionist Organization of America $448,063

Doron Krakow Jewish Community Centers Association of North America $445,0002

Russell Robinson Jewish National Fund $435,011

Naomi Adler Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia $432,199

Janice Weinman Hadassah $409,818

Daniel Mariaschin B’nai Brith International $405,708

Jeffrey Finkelstein United Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh $351,7981

Dov Ben-Shimon United Jewish Communities of MetroWest New Jersey $352,236

Robert Bank American Jewish World Service $330,000

David N. Myers Center for Jewish History $325,0002

Scott Kaufman Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit $323,065

Michael Makovsky Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs $315,0003

Brad Hirshfield CLAL (National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership) $309,7343

Eric Robbins Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta $308,5781

Irwin Kula CLAL (National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership) $289,9843

Jeremy Ben-Ami J Street $259,203

Roz Rothstein Stand With Us $246,127

Jeffrey Cooper ORT America $235,0001

Stosh Cotler Bend The Arc $233,579

Debra DeLee Americans for Peace Now $228,866

David Zweibel Agudath Israel of America $220,058

David Bernstein Jewish Council for Public Affairs $205,160

Nigel Savage Hazon $202,811

Idit Klein Keshet $153,462

Shoham Nicolet Israeli-American Council $135,6723