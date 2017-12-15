Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

(07 – 13 December 2017) Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Damage of houses belonging to Al-Najjar Family in Mawasi in Khan Younis after Israeli forces targeted a nearby agricultural land on Wednesday dawn, 13 December 2017.

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(07- 13 December 2017)

Israeli forces escalated the excessive use of force against protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian civilian was killed and 446 civilians; including 71 children, one woman and 12 journalists, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes carried out several airstrikes at different targets in the Gaza Strip.

A civilian was killed, and 21 other civilians, including 7 children and 4 women, were wounded.

Israeli forces conducted 80 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 9 similar incursions in Jerusalem.

280 civilians, including 67 children and 3 women, were arrested in incursions and protests.

82 of them, including 30 children and 2 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Among those arrested was Sheikh Hasan Yousif, a Hamas Leader.

Israeli forces continued to target border areas in the Gaza Strip.

8 Shooting incidents occurred in the border areas, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces decreased the allowed fishing area to 6 nautical miles.

8 shooting and shelling incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

9 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (07 – 13 December 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and wounded 265 Palestinian civilians; including 49 children, 5 women and 2 journalists, in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, in the West Bank, 204 civilians, including 30 children and 10 journalists, were wounded. Thus, the total number of wounded persons in the Gaza Strip and West Bank amounted to 491 persons, including 79 children and 5 women. Moreover, in the Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes carried out many airstrikes targeting military training sites and watchtowers belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, resulting in the injury of many Palestinian civilians and damage to their property. The Israeli forces continued to chase fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target border areas in the Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza Strip, on 08 December 2017, in a new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed Mahmoud al-Masri (29) when they opened fire at dozens of Palestinian young men and youngsters who were protesting 10 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Younis.

On the same day, Maher ‘Atallah (54) was killed when Israeli warplanes targeted a military site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas movement, southeast of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. The aforementioned sustained bruises throughout his body and suffered a severe drop in the heart rate as he is a heart patient when he was in front of his house, which is 100 meters away from the targeted site. Moreover, 21 civilians, including 7 children and 4 women, were wounded.

The border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem s the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 244 civilians, including 42 children, 2 journalists and a woman, were wounded; 117 of them were hit with live bullets, 23 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 104 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The injuries were as follows in each governorate:

Northern Gaza Strip: the incidents were mainly in the vicinity of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia and in the vicinity of Beit Hanoun Crossing. As a result, 96 Palestinians, including 22 children, were wounded; 40 were hit with live bullets; 4 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets; and 52 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Gaza City: the clashes were mainly near former Nahal Oz Crossing, east of al-Shuja’iyah neighbourhood. As a result, 58 Palestinianswere wounded. Twenty-five of them were hit with live bullets, 5 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 28 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Central Gaza Strip: the clashes occurred in the eastern side of al-Bureij refugee camp. As a result, 13 Palestinians, including 2 children, were wounded; 12 of them were hit with live bullets while the tenth was hit with a tear gas canister to his body.

Khan Younis: The clashes and Israeli shooting were concentrated in 4 areas: ‘Abasan al-Kabirah; Khuza’ah; al-Fukhari and al-Qararah. As a result, 65 Palestinians, including 16 children, were wounded; 29 of them were hit with live bullets, 14 were hit with rubber-coated bullets and 22 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Rafah: The clashes mainly occurred in al-Shokah village. As a result, 12 Palestinians were wounded, including 2 children. Eleven of them were hit with live bullets, and 1 was hit with a tear gas canister to his body.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, Israeli warplanes carried out several airstrikes targeting military training sites and watchtowers belonging to the Palestinian armed groups. As a result, 3 residential buildings and a school in northern Gaza sustained damage while 11 residential houses were partially damaged, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza Strip, as part of targeting fishermen in the sea, PCHR monitored the Israeli naval forces’ escalation against fishermen in the Gaza Sea as on 12 December 2017; the Israeli forces decreased the allowed fishing area from 9 to 6 nautical miles. This proves that the Israeli forces continue their policy of targeting fishermen in their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased fishing boats and opened fire at them 8 times; 4 of them in the north-western Beit Lahia and the 4 others in the western Soudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas, PCHR documented 8 shelling and shooting incidents at the areas along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. In northern Gaza, Israeli forces carried out 5 incidents while 1 in Gaza City and 3 in central Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli forces shelled many sites and watchtowers belonging to the armed groups.

In the West Bank, All the cities witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s decision. During those protests, Israeli forces used force against the protesters. The shooting to disperse the protests resulted in the injury of 202 civilians, including 29 children and 10 journalists; 40 of them were hit with bullets, 113 with rubber-coated metal bullets and 49 were directly with tear gas canisters. The injuries were as follows in each governorate:

Jerusalem: The clashes resulted in the injury of 5 civilians, including 3 children. Three were hit with live bullets and two with tear gas canisters.

Ramallah and al-Bireh: The clashes resulted in the injury of 109 civilians, including 12 children. Four were hit with live bullets, 66 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets and 39 were directly with tear gas canisters at their bodies.

Hebron: The clashes resulted in the injury of 13 civilians, including 2 children. Nine were hit with live bullets and two with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Nablus: The clashes resulted in the injury of 11 civilians, including a child, with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Qalqiliyah: The clashes resulted in the injury of 20 civilians, including 5 children. Forty-two were hit with live bullets, 14 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 4 were directly with tear gas canisters at their bodies.

Tulkarm: The clashes resulted in the injury of 31 civilians, including 7 children. Twenty-one were hit with live bullets, 8 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets and 2 were directly with tear gas canisters at their bodies.

Bethlehem: The clashes resulted in the injury of 2 civilians, including a child. One was hit with live bullets and the other was hit with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Jericho: The clashes resulted in the injury of 11 civilians with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Moreover, on 08 December 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Eil Checkpoint, north of al-Bireh, opened fire at a young woman namely Asmaa’ Reidat and wounded her. As a result, she was hit with a bullet to the right leg and then arrested. She was taken via an Israeli ambulance to Hadassah Hospital in occupied Jerusalem.

On 12 December 2017, Israeli soldiers opened fire at Hamed al-Masri (15) from Salfit and wounded him with a bullet to the head. They then arrested and took him to Beilinson and Hasharon Hospitals in Israel, and his condition was identified as serious. The Israeli forces claimed that the child intended to carry out a stab attack. However, the Israeli forces changed their claims saying that he was unarmed along with another child attempting to damage the security fence of “Arayel” settlement. They added that when an Israeli military force approached them, the child attempted to pull something out of his pocket. Therefore, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at him thinking he attempted to stab one of them.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 80 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 9 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 103 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children and 1 woman, in the West Bank. Forty-four of them, including 16 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. They also arrested 50 civilians, including 31 children, in the West Bank during protests against the U.S. President’s decision. Meanwhile, 38 civilians, including 14 children and 2 women, were arrested in Jerusalem on the same grounds. Thus, the number of arrestees in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem rose to 271 civilians, including 67 children and 3 women. Among the arrestees was Sheikh Hasan Yousif, a Hamas Leader.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 07 December 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Qasrah village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 22 civilians, including 2 children and many siblings. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’boud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child. The arrested persons were identified as Sharf Mohamed Abu Baker (26), Mohamed Jihad Helmi Abu Baker (18), Ahmed Abed al-Hakeem Abu Baker (15), and Abdullah Ahmed Kamel Hirzallah (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Jihad Taqatqah (22), and arrested him.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired at least an artillery shell towards an empty land, east of Gaza Valley village (Juhor al-Deek) in the centre of the Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:10, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired an artillery shell towards an empty land, southeast of al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, fired a shell towards a military watchtower belonging to the Palestinianarmed groups, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the watchtower sustained material damage, and no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Samou’a, Bani Na’iem, Beit Olah, and Dier al-‘Asal villages.

Friday, 08 December 2017

At approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sundaniyia shore, west of Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles, fired shells at them and then chased them. The shooting continued until 06:30. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:15, Israeli warplanes fired 5 missiles towards a military site belonging to al-Qasam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Movement, southeast of Beit Lahia. The missiles blew up in the site and caused material damage in 3 residential buildings and a school adjacent to the site from the western side. As a result, Maher Mohamed Mohamed ‘Atallah (54), who was a heart patient, was killed as he sustained bruises throughout his body and sharp drop in heart rate. It should be noted that Maher was in front of his house, which is 100 meters away from the military site from the north-eastern side. Moreover, 21 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children and 4 women, were wounded. The wounded persons were then taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia refugee camp, where medical sources classified the health condition of a child as serious while the health condition of the others wounded was classified as minor as they sustained wounds and bruises.

At approximately 21:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyia shore, west of Jabalia Refugee Camp, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They also fired many shells at the fishing boats and then chased them. The shooting continued until 23:00. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, Dura, Hebron, Sa’ir and Biet ‘Omrah villages in Hebron.

Saturday 09 December 2017:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and then stationed in al-Duhor neighborhood. They also raided and searched a house belonging to Jihad Ali Sabarnah (38) and locked 5 of his family members in the living room. Few minutes later, a force of Israeli border guard officers arrived at the area and then raided the house. One of the officers attempted to attack Jihad’s wife. When Jihad tried to help his wife, the officer grabbed him from his neck and pushed him to the ground. The officer also beat Jihad up in front of his 2 sons Mohamed (14) and Waseem (12). When Jihad’s sons attempted to help their father, they were beaten as well. The Israeli soldiers stayed around half an hour in the house and before their withdrawal, they arrested Jihad’s son ‘Alaa (19). In the meantime, another force of Israeli soldiers raided a house belonging to Raied Moqbil Khalil Moqbil (39), from the same area, and handed his son ‘Alaa (16) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gosh ‘Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. It should be noted that ‘Alaa was arrested when he headed to the Israeli Intelligence Service. Furthermore, the Israeli forces raided 2 houses belonging to Mo’tasem Jamal ‘Alqam (19) and Kareem Ibrahim Hamdi Abu Mariyia (16) in al-Duhor and Sha’b al-Sair neighborhoods, and arrested both of them.

At approximately 03:20, an Israeli drone fired a missile towards al-Qadisiyia military site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas Movement, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Five minutes later, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at the same site, which caused material damage in the area. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyia shore, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 03:40, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at the former Civil Administration Site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas Movement, east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, Kareem Mohamed Wesam Abu Namous (01), sustained bruises throughout his body while he was in his house, which is next to the site from the western side. The Bombing caused a huge explosion that rocked many areas in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the bombing also caused fear among civilians, especially women and children.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyia shore, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. At approximately 09:40 on the same day, the Israeli forces opened fire again at the Palestinian fishing boats. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:55, Israeli forces stationed in the watchtowers established north of an agricultural school, north of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. They heavily opened fire towards the border areas. The shooting caused fear among civilians, especially women and children, and no casualties were reported.

Sunday, 10 December 2017:

At approximately 00:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. An Israeli gunboat surrounded a Palestinian fishing boat for 30 minutes and forced the fishermen, who manned the boat, to take off their clothes and then jump into the water. The Israeli naval forces then released the fishermen along with the fishing boat. The fishermen returned after another fishing boat pulled them to the Gaza Seaport.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron and stationed in the west of the village. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’ien Mohamed Badawi al-Zohour (30) and arrested him.

At approximately 22:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Laith Ahmed Abu Mifreh (18) and arrested him.

In the evening, Israeli soldiers stationed at “Beit Eil” military checkpoint, north of al-Bireh City, opened fire at Asma Kamal Hamad Waridat (25). As a result, Asma was hit with a live bullet to the right leg and then arrested. The Israeli forces took Asma via an Israeli ambulance to ‘Hadasah” Hospital in occupied Jerusalem. Ma’moun al-Hasheem, lawyer of the Palestinian Prisoner Club, who could visit Asma on Sunday, 10 December 2017, said that Asma came from Jordan to visit her relatives in Ramallah and was watching the clashes in the vicinity of the checkpoint, during which, an Israeli soldier opened fire at her. He added that, Asma was unjustifiably wounded and left bleeding for 15 minutes before taking her to the hospital.

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Rantees village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohamed Majed Khalaf (27) and Osaid Ahmed Housha (24) and then arrested both of them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghair village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested the two siblings Mohamed (24) and Jihad Yousef Muhana (19); Murad Abed al-Qadir al-Muqati (27); Yazan Basam Hamidat (25); and Jihad ‘Aziz Abu Hamidiyia (20).

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces stationed in military watchtowers established on the lands of Um al-Nasir Bedouin village, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area. As a result, the shooting caused fear among civilians, especially women and children, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli forces moved into Kherbitha Um al-Mosbah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested ‘Odai Helmi Mahmoud al-Habal (23) and Mahamed Muneer Khalid Darraj (20).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, Hebron, Sa’ir, Ethna, al-Koum, and Ras al-Joura villages and al-Fawar refugee camp.

Monday, 11 December 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested ‘Alaa Mohamed Abu Zant (22), from the Old City; Barra’ Radi Zuhaiman (20), from al-Makhfiyia neighborhood, southwest of the city; Mohamed Saleh Hamdan (24); and Bahaa Ghasan Thawqan (23), from al-Ma’ajeen neighborhood, northwest of the city.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Askaka village, east of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zuhair Fawaaz Abdullah Husain (48) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fujjar village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Taha Taqatqah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched houses and then arrested ‘Asem Jameel Shtaieh (25).

Around that same time, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Bashir Saleem Hamed Ziyadah (31).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Wadi al-Ma’ali neighborhood in the center of the city. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah ‘Ata al-Hurami (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arabah village. Southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Khadir ‘Adnan Mohamed ‘Isaa (39), the leader of Islamic Jihad Movement.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Milad ‘Emad Sa’ayidah (15) and arrested him.

At approximately 06:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:10, Israeli forces moved into Dier al-Ghosoun village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salama Tawfiq Basheer Badran (36) and arrested him.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Showikah suburb in Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Jamal Mahmoud Tayieh (32) and arrested him.

At approximately 16:35, Israeli forces moved into Kafur Lobad village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Ibrahim Mostafa Barhoush (23) and arrested him.

At approximately 16:50, Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shells at a military watchtower belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek), and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:05, Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shells at a military watchtower belonging to al-Qassam Brigade, the armed wing of Hamas Movement, east of al-Sifa area, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. The military watchtower is about 400 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. As a result, the bombing caused material damage to the watchtower, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, northeast of Hebron, as there was a protest at the entrance to the village. The Israeli forces closed the village entrance and then Israeli infantry units deployed on the village streets. They then indiscriminately fired sound bombs at Palestinian civilians’ houses and roofs. Many houses were raided and searched, and the Israeli forces handed the families a threatening message from the Israeli Commander. The message was as follows: “This area is witnessing terrorist activities by stone throwers, and if you do not stop these acts, your houses will be raided”. Mohamed Fawzi Faroukh (40), who is a heart patient, said that the Israeli forces violently raided his house after damaging the house main door and then fired sound bombs at the entrance to inform them about the message. Moreover, the Israeli forces fired a sound bomb at the balcony of ‘Emad Fawzi al-Faroukh, in addition to firing other sound bombs at the village school yard. The abovementioned sound bomb did not explode and on the next day morning, students found it.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Wad al-Fare’ah, south of Tubas; al-Fawar refugee camp, Ethna and Beit ‘Youn villages in Hebron; and Qafeen village in Tulkarm.

Tuesday, 12 December 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafur Qalil village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Saleh Sa’di ‘Amer (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Anwar Yousef Ikhdair ‘Awad (22), Montaser Abed al-Hameed Muhasin Za’aqeeq (24), and Ahmed Ref’at Jameel al-Silibi (19). As a result, the number of arrested persons in the village has amounted to 185; half of them are children, since the beginning of this year.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Abed al-Salam Za’oul (28) and arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyia and then raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mahmoud Taleb Aghbari (35) and Osama Wasfi Dawoud (30). Mahmoud and Osama were arrested and taken to an unknown destination. Following that, the Israeli forces raided and searched the Islamic Club in the city and closed it after damaging the doors and locks. They also hanged a closure and threat order to anyone dealing with the club. The Israeli forces claimed that the club was used for inciting to carry out terrorist activities against Israeli soldiers.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Hawwouz neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kamel Sa’di Jamjoum (21) and arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dier Samet village, southwest of Duram southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Dawoud Rasmi al-Hroub (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 2 siblings Baraa (21) and Mahmoud ‘Ali ‘Asidah (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Northern ‘Asirah village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Dirar Ahmed Hamadnah (55) and Obai Hasan Sa’ied Hamadnah (31) and then arrested both of them. Dirar and Obai were taken via a military vehicle to the village entrance, where they were questioned inside the vehicle and then released.

At approximately 09:35, Israeli forces stationed in the military watchtowers established east of al-Ahmar area, east of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened fire towards the border area. As a result of the shooting, Palestinian famers were forced to flee for fear of being wounded, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:35, Israeli forces stationed in the military watchtowers established east of al-Ahmar area, east of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened fire towards the border area, and no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm; Kafur al-Deek village, west of Salfit; and Hawarah village, south of Nablus.

Wednesday, 13 December 2017

At approximately 00:10, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Sa’ied Salah (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and then raided and searched houses. They arrested Yaser Khalid Mohamed Manaa’ (28), Suliman Akram Mahmoud Abu Salah (30), and Mo’az Saleem (28).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Karma village, southeast of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Laith Ziyad Khalil ‘Awawdah (19).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Jihad Salah al-Deen Badawi al-Boum (42) and Hussain Mohamed Hussain Mardawi (52).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bod village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Ahmed Sadiq Abu Baker (18).

At approximately 01:45, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a military site belonging to al-Qassam Brigade, the armed wing of Hamas Movement. The site, which is located next to the beach, southwest of Khan Yunis, was destroyed.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at an empty land in al-Najjar neighborhood in al-Mawasi area. As a result, the bombing caused a large hole and partial damage in 11 houses. Moreover, 3 persons, including a woman and a child, sustained shrapnel wounds.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested PLC member Khalid Yehia Sa’eed (59), Tareq Hilal Ma’ali (22), Mohamed ‘Awad al-Jamal, Huzaifa al-Jamal, Ashraf Mohamed al-Jamal, and Rami ‘Awaad. The arrested persons were questioned and then released, except Tareq, who is so far under arrest.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Sami Mohamed Sha’ban Janazrah (40); Saher Mahmoud Ghatasha (26) and his brother Ibrahim (22); and Ahmed Kamal Abu Tu’aimah (21).

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Tubas City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Muhib Khalid Daraghmah (20), and the two brothers Mohamed (24) and Ibrahim jamal Suliman Daraghmah (21).

Around the same time. Israeli forces moved into ‘Orta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Samer Saleem Sa’ied Shurab (42).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bitah village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Basil Khalid Mohamed Dwikat (31).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Qablan village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Firas ‘Isaa Az’ar (32).

At approximately 02:40, Israeli forces moved into al-Mughair village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Yehia Badir Abu ‘Alyia (23), Yehia Jouda Shehadah (20), ‘Isaa Subhi Shehadah (19) and Jihad ‘Afeef Abu ‘Alyia (24).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in Muthalath al-‘Aqabah area. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Moahmed ‘Ayid al-Shahatebt (50) and arrested his son Mohamed (18). In the meantime, another force of Israeli soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Alaa Kamel Badawi Baryoush in al-Dair neighborhood and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Betounyia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to PLC Member Hasan Yousef (62) and then arrested him after locking his family members in one room.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mohamed Maher Hamed (19), Mohamed Lotfi Hamed (22), and ‘Alaa Saber Hamed (18).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Hebron, Sureef, Ethna, and Moreq villages in Hebron; Sida village, northeast of Tulkarm; and al-Fondoq and Kafur al- Thulth villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

Demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

At approximately 12:00 on Thursdays, 07 December 2017, Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. The Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 16-year-old child sustained a metal bullet that hit his right hand and fractured it.

At approximately 13:00 on the same Thursday, a number of Palestinian youngsters gathered at the northern entrance to Yatta, south of Hebron. They set fire to tires at the intersection that leads to the Bypass Road (60). A number of Israeli military vehicles arrived at the intersection and completely closed it. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. The soldiers chased the protestors amidst firing sound bombs and tear gas canisters. They also arrested ‘Ali (17) and his brother Ahmed Fares al-Shawahin (16).

Around the same time, Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the eastern entrance to Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. The Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 16-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg, and another civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right hand.

At approximately 13:30, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered at the vicinity of Howarah checkpoint, south of Nablus. They set fire to tires and put barricades on the street that leads to the abovementioned checkpoint. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint and behind cement cubes. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and sound bombs at the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds. The wounded civilians were transferred via an ambulance of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

Around the same time, Palestinian civilians from the center of Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah, organized and made their way to the main entrance to the village. Israeli forces stationed there fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors and chased them. They then arrested ‘Omer Talal Ahmed Sorour (17) and Badawi Emad Tantour (23) and heavily beat them.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men from the center of Jericho organized a protest heading to the southern entrance to the city. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces stationed there. The Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Omer Ibrahim Abu ‘Awad (30), a reporter at Palestine TV Channel, sustained a metal bullet wound to the right foot.

Around the same time, hundreds of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at al-Mahkamah checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. When the protestors approached the abovementioned checkpoint, the soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 11 civilians were wounded. Three of them sustained live bullet wounds, 6 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds, and 2 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Thursday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered at al-Sa’ah Intersection and al-Zawiyah Gate area in the center of Hebron. Large numbers of Israeli soldiers arrived at the area via the military checkpoint (56), which is established at the western entrance to al-Shuhada’a Street. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. An Israeli force also chased the protestors, who withdrew to the entrance to Faisel Street. The soldiers arrested 8 civilians, including 7 children, and took them to the checkpoint area. The arrestees were identified as Mohammed Yunis al-Karki (16), Wadi’e Mohammed Adeeb Edwaik (34), Abdul Rahman ‘Ali Samir Amr (13), Wesam ‘Asem Salhab (17), Yusuf Hakam ‘Aabdin (15), Murad Faisel Abu Suneinah (16), Ahmad Ra’ed al-Tardah (14) and Mohammed Fawzi al-Junaidi (16).

Around the same time, a number of Palestinian young men gathered on Beit ‘Ainun Road, east of Hebron. They threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces, who deployed at the entrance. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors and chased them. The soldiers also arrested Ahmed Mahmoud Faroukh (19) from Sa’ir village.

At approximately 11:30 on Friday, 08 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near the “Jishuri” Factories, west of Tulkarm. They set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 8 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded. Five of them sustained live bullet wounds, 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds and one civilian was hit with shrapnel of a tear gas canister.

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 08 December 2017, Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the eastern entrance to Kafer Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. The Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 9 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds. Among those wounded was Mahmoud Fawzi, a photojournalist at Ramasat Media Company. Mohammed sustained a metal bullet wound to the neck.

Around the same time, Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded. One of them sustained a metal bullet wound to the left ear, and the other two were hit with tear gas canisters.

Around the same time, Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the annexation wall gate, west of Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 17-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right knee, and a 21-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg.

At approximately 12:45, Palestinian civilians organized a protest near Jaljulyah checkpoint, west of Qalqiliyah. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the head. The Israeli forces also arrested Khalil Ibrahim al-Aqra’a (14), Anas Saqer al-Aqra’a (18), and Mohammed Jamal Hassan (18). All of them from Qalqiliyah.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of Howarah checkpoint, south of Nablus. They set fire to tires and put barricades on the street, which leads to the abovementioned checkpoint. The protestors also threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint and behind cement cubes. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and sound bombs at the protestors. As a result, 7 civilians, including a child, sustained metal bullet wounds. The wounded were transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

Following the same Friday prayer, Palestinian civilians organized a protest from Jenin and made their way to al-Jalmah checkpoint, northeast of Jenin. They threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned checkpoint. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. The Israeli forces also set an ambush for Palestinian farmers in greenhouses that are next to the checkpoint and then arrested 6 civilians, including 2 children, namely Ahmed Amjad ‘Esam ‘Assaf (15), Fou’ad Ibrahim Husam Hejazi (21), Abdul ‘Aziz Omer Abdul Wahhab Senan (22), from Jenin, Methqal Nidal Saleh Abu Ghalyoun (17), from Jenin refugee camp, and Na’el Mahmoud Husain ‘Asa’asah (22) from Muthalath al-Shuhada’a village, south of Jenin.

Around the same time, Palestinian civilians organized a protest from al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and made their way to the western entrance to the camp. The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind military vehicles. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the stone-throwers and nearby houses. The young men withdrew to the camp while large groups of the Israeli forces chased them. As a result, 4 civilians, including 3 children, sustained live bullet wounds to lower limbs of their bodies.

Around the same time, Palestinian civilians organized a protest in front of al-Husain Ben ‘Ali Mosque on ‘Ein Sarah Street in Hebron. They made their way to Ben Rushed Intersection in the PA controlled area classified as (H1). Several military vehicles had arrived at the area and the soldiers deployed between shops. The soldiers then fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the participants and chased them. The Israeli forces also arrested 11 civilians, including 4 children.

(PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilians)

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men organized a protest in Halhoul, north of Hebron at al-Hawawer Intersection, which leads to the Bypass Road (60). The young men threw stones at the Israeli military vehicles, so the soldiers chased them. The Israeli forces arrested Rashed Maher Mohammed Ramadan (17) and Fou’ad Sami al-Se’dah (17).

Following the same Friday prayer, Palestinian civilians organized a protest from the Grand Mosque in the center of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village, which is connected with the Bypass Road (60) where an Israeli military watchtower is established. When the protestors arrived at ‘Asidah area, large Israeli forces had deployed at the area and between houses. They also closed the road with military vehicles. When the protestors were about 300 meters away from the watchtower, a soldier fired a tear gas canister at them. The protestors threw stones at the soldiers, who immediately fired lived and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh.

Around the same time, Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the vicinity of “Jishuri” Factories, west of Tulkarm. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 8 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded. Five of them sustained live bullet wounds, 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds and a civilian was hit with a tear gas canister.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters organized a protest from the center of Jericho and made their way to the southern entrance to the city. When the participants approached the abovementioned entrance, they threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces stationed there. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 9 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies. Moreover, ‘Adel Abu Ne’mah, a reporter at Reuters News Agency, was directly hit with a tear gas canister to the chest while on duty.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights’ defenders and Israelis organized protests from Ni’lin and Bil’in, Badras and al-Janiyah villages, west of Ramallah, and al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city. Israeli forces used force to disperse the protestors by firing live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian, from Bil’in village, and a 17-year-old civilian, from Budrus village, were wounded. Moreover, two civilians, including a child, from al-Nabi Saleh village, and a civilian, from al-Janiyah village, were wounded. All of them sustained wounds to the lower limbs to their bodies.

At approximately 13:30, hundreds of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed at al-Mahkamah Checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. When the protestors approached the abovementioned checkpoint, the soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 62 civilians, including 9 children, were wounded. Thirty three of them sustained metal bullet wounds, and 29 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters. Among the civilians were 4 journalists namely:

Feras Taninah, a reporter at Ma’an News agency; Khalid al-Faqih, a reporter at al-Manar News Agency; Nisreen Selmi, a reporter at al-Mayadeen News Agency; and ‘Ali Dar ‘Ali, a reporter at Palestine TV Channel.

It should be noted that the Feras, Khalid and Nisreen suffered tear gas inhalation while ‘Ali sustained 2 live bullet wounds to the head and hand.

At approximately 13:30 on Saturday, 09 December 2017, hundreds of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at al-Mahkamah Checkpoint, which is established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. When the protestors approached the abovementioned checkpoint, the soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 17 civilians were wounded. Eleven of them sustained metal bullet wounds, and 6 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 09 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered on al-Shalalah Street in the center of Hebron. An Israeli infantry unit moved into the Abovementioned Street, fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men and chased them into Abu al-Hems Road and al-Tuffah Valley Street. The soldiers also fired sound bombs at the journalists who were in the area. As a result, ‘Aref Mohammed Omer Jaber (43), a volunteer at B’Tselem-the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights, was hit with a sound bomb to the right foot. He was transferred to the Governmental Hospital in the city, and his injury was classified as minor.

At approximately 10:10 on Sunday, 10 December 2017, upon a call by the Students’ Union in Khadouri University, west of Tulkarm, about 400 students made their way to the point of confrontation adjacent to Netanya Gate (104). They threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed there. The Israeli forces sprayed waste water and fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the civilians. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Three of them sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies, and the child was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

At approximately 11:00 on Sunday, 10 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered in al-Zawiyah Gate area and at al-Sa’ah Intersection in the center of the city. An Israeli infantry unit moved into the Abovementioned Street and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters. They also arrested Islam Fadel Mohammed al-Shuweiki (17) and Mohammed Eshaq Mohammed Dababsah (22).

At approximately 12:10 on the same Sunday, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested near the northern entrance to Salfit. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians sustained wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies. Among the wounded was Ahmed ‘Adnan Ibrahim Shater (23), a reporter at al-Zaytunah Radio from Kafel Hares village, who sustained 2 live bullet wounds to his feet.

On the afternoon hours, a number of Palestinian youngsters gathered in the vicinity of Bilal Ben Rabah Mosque known as “Rachel Tomb” at the northern entrance to Bethlehem. They threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live and metal bullets at them. As a result, a 16-year-old child, from al-Duheishah refugee camp, sustained 3 live bullet wounds to the foot, and a young man sustained a metal bullet wound. They were transferred to al-Husain Hospital in Beit Jala to receive medical treatment. The Israeli forces arrested 3 children namely Husain Khader Ibrahim Masalmah (12) Oseid Eden Abu Sha’ir (13) and Abdul Ra’ouf Anwar Bal’awi (12).

At approximately 14:00, Palestinian students from Palestine Technical College in al-‘Aroub area organized a protest to the Bypass Road (60). When the protestors moved about 100 meters into the college, Israeli forces raided the college and al-‘Aroub Agricultural School and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the students. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained live bullet shrapnel to the abdomen and head. He was transferred to a hospital, and his injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 14:30, dozens of Palestinian students gathered in the vicinity of Beit Kahel schools, north of Hebron. Israeli forces moved into the abovementioned village amidst firing tear gas canisters at the students and protestors and chased them. The soldiers then arrested 5 civilians namely Omer Abdul Rahman Shehdah Zohour (16), Omer Khalil Ahmed al-Zuhour (14), Yazan Hatem al-‘Asafrah (14), Farouq Sami ‘Asafrah (14) and Mohammed Mahmoud Baryoush (14).

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 11 December 2017, about 200 civilians gathered in the vicinity of “Jishuri” Factories, west of Tulkarm. They set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Four of them sustained live bullet wounds, and the other civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the hand and so was amputated. He carried the tear gas canister in his hand and so it blew up.

At approximately 13:30, on the same Monday, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the northern entrance to Yatta “Zeif”, south of Hebron. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors and chased them. Israeli forces also arrested Mohammed ‘Awad Bahis (13) and Mohammed Yahiya Makhamrah (14) and took them to “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron.

Around the same time, hundreds of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at al-Mahkamah Checkpoint, established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. When the protestors approached the abovementioned checkpoint, the soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Six of them sustained metal bullet wounds and 2 others were hit with tear gas canisters. Among those wounded was photojournalist Nasser al-Shuyokhi, who sustained a metal bullet wound to the shoulder.

At approximately 14:00, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered in al-Zawiyah Gate area in the center of Hebron. An Israeli infantry unit moved into the Abovementioned Street. They heavily fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors and chased them. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg. Israeli forces also arrested Nezar Senan Abdullah Hamedat (17).

At approximately 15:00 on the same Monday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters protested in al-Naqqar neighborhood, which is adjacent to the annexation wall, west of Qalqiliyah. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 13-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the right hand, and another civilian’s hand was amputated after he was hit with a tear gas canister to his right hand. The civilian underwent a surgery in Dr. Darwish Nazzal Hospital in the city.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 12 December 2017, about 170 Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the vicinity of “Jishuri” Factories, west of Tulkarm. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 13 December 2017, Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the vicinity of “Jishuri” Factories, west of Tulkarm. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians were wounded. Moreover, Mahmoud Fawzi, photojournalist at Ramasat Media Company, sustained a metal bullet wound to the back.

At approximately 11:00 on the same Wednesday, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the center of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They made their way to the village entrance that leads to the Bypass Road (60). When the protestors approached the ‘Asidah area, which is about 300 meters away from the village entrance. An Israeli force deployed between houses and topped some of their roofs. They also closed the main road that leads to the entrance with military vehicles. The soldiers then fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 3 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Two of them sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies, and the third was hit with a tear gas canister.

At approximately 10:30 on the same Wednesday, school students along with their parents and National Factions organized a protest in the center of Hahoul, north of Hebron. When they arrived near Halhoul Police Station, an Israeli force accompanied with several military vehicles attacked the protestors. The soldiers stepped out of the vehicles and heavily fired tear gas canisters at them. A number of youngsters threw stones at the soldiers stationed between shops on al-Bas Street. The soldiers fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. The Israeli forces detained 2 PRCS ambulances and arrested 2 female students, who suffered tear gas inhalation. The arrestees were identified as Manar Khdair Abu Rayyah (17) and Asalah Zuhair abu Rayan (17). Israeli forces also arrested Monther Mohammed al-Atrash (22). Moreover, 2 young men sustained metal bullet wounds.

At approximately 13:00, hundreds of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at al-Mahkamah Checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. When the protestors approached the abovementioned checkpoint, the Israeli soldiers fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 7 civilians, including 2 children, sustained metal bullet wounds.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 13:30 on Thursday, 07 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Some of the participants set fire to tires and threw stones at the soldiers stationed along the border fence while a number of them approached the abovementioned border fence and fixed the Palestinian flags to the fence. After few hours of confrontations, Israeli soldiers sporadically fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result 6 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Three civilians sustained 3 live bullet wounds and 3 others were directly hit with tear gas canisters. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. Their health condition ranged between moderate and minor. Moreover, a PRCS ambulance was targeted with tear gas canisters while it was on “Jakar” Street, east of the area.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Thursday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhada’a Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right knee and fractured it, and a 16-year-old child was directly hit with a tear gas canister to the pelvis. They were transferred by a PRCS ambulance to the Indonesian Hospital. The first civilian’s injury was classified as moderate and the second’s injury was classified as minor.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 08 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. A number of them set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence. Moreover, a number of them approached the abovementioned border fence and fixed Palestinian flags to it. After few hours of confrontations, Israeli soldiers sporadically fired live and metal bullet and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, Mahmoud Abdul Majid al-Masri (29) was killed an hour after he sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh when he was in the east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah. Mahmoud was transferred to Gaza European Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. According to eyewitnesses’ accounts to PCHR’s fieldworker, the Israeli forces heavily fired tear gas canisters at young men, who attempted to rescue Mohammed and move him away after his injury. As a result, Mohammed was hit with a tear gas canister to the back and 3 other young men were directly hit with tear gas canisters and metal bullets. Therefore, Mohammed was transferred to the hospital after more than 15 minutes and bled a lot. Moreover, 33 civilians, including 6 children were wounded. Thirteen of them sustained live bullet wounds, 4 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds, and 16 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Furthermore, 2 ambulances were targeted with tear gas canisters.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Shuja’iyah neighborhood, east of Gaza city. They made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahal Oz Crossing). The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldier stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, 31 civilians were wounded. Ten of them sustained live bullet wounds, 3 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds, and 18 civilians were directly hit with metal bullet wounds. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. Medical sources classified 2 civilians’ injuries as serious.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhada’a Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 62 civilians, including 11 children, sustained wounds. Twenty two of them sustained live bullet wounds, 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds, and 38 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances of PRCS, Military Health Services and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian Hospital and al-‘Awdah Hospital in Jabalia. Medical sources classified 3 civilian’s injuries as serious while the other injuries were between minor and moderate. At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest if Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, arrested Khalid Mohammed Hamdi Takunah (25) from Beit Lahia housing project, during the clashes that erupted at the crossing and its vicinity. He was released at approximately 23:00 on the same day. Khalid’s family took him to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Medical examinations showed that he sustained bruises throughout his body after the Israeli soldiers attacked him. It should be noted that Khalid suffers from mental disorders.

Around the same time, hundreds of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The protestor set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 10 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. They were transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Nine of them sustained live bullet wounds and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the face and burnt it.

At approximately 14:00, hundreds of Palestinian youngsters gathered few meters from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. A number of them approached the border fence, set fire to tires, raised flags and banners and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. The clashes continued until approximately 17:00 on the same day. As a result, 5 civilians sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 09 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. A number of them set fire to tires, threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence and raised flags at the border fence. Over several hours of confrontations, the Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child and a woman, were wounded. Two of them sustained live bullet wounds and the two others sustained metal bullet wounds. The woman was hit with a stray bullet to the right shoulder while she was on her house roof, which is about 3 kilometers away from the abovementioned border fence.

On Saturday morning and evening hours, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, from several areas, north of the Gaza Strip. They approached the security fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 8 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Three of them sustained live bullet wounds and 5 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Talal Marwan Ahmed Huweihi (22), a journalist at al-Quds Radio from Beit Hanoun, suffered tear gas inhalation, and Ibrahim Nasser Husain Abu Marasa (26), a reporter at al-Watan Radio from Beit Lahia housing project, suffered tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:00 on the same Saturday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza city. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 8 civilians were wounded. Seven of them sustained live bullet wounds and one civilian was directly hit with a tear gas canister. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. Medical sources classified the injuries between minor and moderate.

At approximately 15:00, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in front of the border fence area between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

At approximately 12:00 on Sunday, 10 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in front of the border fence area between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 7 civilians, including 4 children, were wounded. One of them sustained a live bullet wound, 4 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds and 2 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters.

At approximately 13:00 on the same Sunday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhada’a Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg and penetrated the left leg causing bone laceration. He was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to the Indonesian Hospital, and his injury was classified as serious.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protest in the vicinity of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza city. Israeli forces fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the; as a result, 2 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters on their bodies.

At approximately14:00 on the same Sunday, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested near of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet that entered the left leg and exited the right foot. He was transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. His injury was classified as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested near of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 16-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the face.

At approximately 11:00 on Monday, 11 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northwest of Beit Hanoun, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 17 civilians, including 6 children, were wounded. Nine of them sustained lived bullet wounds, 6 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters, and 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 11 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in the vicinity of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza city. Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 7 civilians sustained live bullet wounds.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 11 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in front of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullet, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 29-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left hand.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinians protested near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh. He was transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. His injuries were classified as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinians protested in front of the border fence area, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah villages, east of Khan Yunis. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded. Four of them sustained live bullet wounds, one civilian sustained a metal bullet wound, and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to his body.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 12 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested near the border fence area in the vicinity of a landfill, north of the Agriculture School, north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 17-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet that entered and exited the right leg. He was taken via a civilian car to Beit Hanoun Governmental Hospital and then referred to the Indonesian Hospital. After doctors examined his medical condition, they found that he suffers from severe bleeding due to a vein cut in his leg. He was then referred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. Medical sources classified his injury as moderate. In the evening hours, another civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg.

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 12 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in the vicinity of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza city. Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 10 civilians were wounded. One of them sustained a live bullet wound, 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds, and 7 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Tuesday, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in the border fence area, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Tuesday, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in the border fence area, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah villages, east of Khan Yunis. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians were wounded. Two of them sustained live bullet wounds and the third sustained a metal bullet wound.

At approximately 13:00 on Wednesday, 13 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in the border fence area, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah villages, east of Khan Yunis. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Four of them sustained live bullet wounds and 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in the border fence area, northwest of Beit Hanoun, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fire metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Two of them sustained live bullet wound and the two other were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

At approximately 14:00 on Wednesday, 13 December 2017, dozens of Palestinians protested in the border fence area, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullet, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested in the border fence area, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canister at them. As a result, a 30-year-old civilian sustained 2 live bullet wounds at the right thigh and hand. He was transferred to al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah and his injury was classified as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 06 December Various goods 200 truckloads Humanitarian aid 17 truckloads Cooking gas 252190 Diesel 332100 Benzene 75350 Construction aggregates 171 truckloads Cement 83 truckloads Construction steel 1 truckload Exporting vegetables, strawberries, fish, and Aluminum scrap 23 truckloads 07 December Various goods 219 truckloads Humanitarian aid 17 truckloads Cooking gas 13 truckloads Diesel 20 truckloads Benzene 2 truckloads Construction aggregates 161 truckloads Cement 64 truckloads Construction steel 13 truckloads Exporting vegetables and clothes 14 truckloads 10 December Various goods 193 truckloads Humanitarian aid 14 truckloads Cooking gas 254260 Diesel 660450 Benzene 189300 Construction aggregates 147 truckloads Cement 42 truckloads Construction steel 10 truckloads Exporting vegetables and strawberries 17 truckloads Various goods 207 truckloads Humanitarian aid 17 truckloads Cooking gas 254020 Benzene 116150 Diesel 530200 Construction aggregates 144 truckloads Cement 74 truckloads 11 December Construction steel 7 truckloads Exporting vegetables and fish 16 truckloads Various goods 208 truckloads Humanitarian aid 18 truckloads Cooking gas 254100 Benzene 75400 Diesel 593050 Construction aggregates 133 truckloads Cement 55 truckloads 12 December Construction steel 13 truckloads Exporting vegetables and strawberries 2 truckloads

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(06-12 December 2017)

Category 06 December 07 December 08 December 09 December 10 December 11 December 12 December Patients 40 31 7 – 75 44 46 Companions 36 30 7 – 73 38 40 Personal needs 34 71 22 – 44 32 25 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 3 – Arabs fromIsrael 10 5 2 – 19 14 1 Diplomats 7 – – – – – – International journalists – – – – – – 5 International workers 47 58 11 – 18 10 20 Travelersabroad – – – – 1 – 106 Business people 57 57 2 – 104 67 73 Business meetings 1 – – – – – – Security interviews 5 2 – – – 3 3 VIPs – 8 6 – – 1 3 Ambulances to Israel 6 1 2 – 1 2 4 Patients’ Companions 6 – 2 – 1 2 4

Note:

On Thursday, 07 December 2017, Israeli authorities allowed 2 persons from the Gaza Strip to perform the Friday prayer in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah : Israeli forces established (15) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 07 December 2017, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village; at the intersection of “Halmish” settlement, northwest of Ramallah; at ‘Ain Yabroud bridge, northeast of the city; and at the entrance to Shaqbah village, west of the city.

On Friday, 08 December 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints under the bridge of ‘Atara village, north of Ramallah; and at the main entrance to Silwad village. Northeast of the city.

On Saturday, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the main intersection of ‘Ain Sinah village; at ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of the city; and at the intersection of al-Taibah village (om al-Mo’arajat road between Ramallah and Jericho).

On Sunday, 10 December 2017, Israeli forces stationed at al-Mahkama checkpoint closed the northern entrance to al-Bireh city and al-Bireh-Nablus Street, near al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of al-Bireh. They also closed with cement cubes the entrance to Silwad village. They then established 6 checkpoints at the entrances and intersections of ‘Ayoun al-Haramiah, Hizmah, Jabi’, al-Nabi Saleh, Deir Ibzigh, and Ras Karkar villages.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (24) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 07 December 2017, Israeli forces established an iron gate at the entrance to ‘Abdo village, southeast of Dura, southwest of the city, separating it from “60” bypass road. As a result, the Palestinians’ movement was obstructed. On the same day, the Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Dura, at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the northern entrance to Hebron, and at the entrance to Beit Ummer village.

On Friday, 08 December 2017, Israeli forces established 6 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar and al-Aroub refugee camps, at the northern entrance to Hebron, at the northern entrance to Yatta village, at the entrances to Kharsa and Ummer villages, and on Tarousa Road between Dura City and its western villages.

On Sunday, 10 December 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna, Bani Na’iem and al-Moreq villages and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Monday, 11 December 2017, 5 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs); on Tarousa Road, west of Dura; at the entrance to Samou’a village, at the entrance to Wad al-Jouz Road, east of Bani Ma’iem village; and on al-Hawawour Road.

On Wednesday, 13 December 2017, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the southern entrances to Halhoul village and Hebron, at the entrance to Beit Ummer village, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

On Sunday, 10 December 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints between ‘Azoun and Kafur Laqif villages, between the entrances to ‘Azoun and Kafur Laqif villages and between Jayyous and ‘Azoun villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Monday, 11 December 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 23:00 on Thursday, 07 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 21:20 on Friday, 08 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit.

On Saturday, 09 December 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Kafur al-Deek and Deir Balout villages, west of Salfit, and at the entrance to Askaka village, east of the city.

On Monday, 11 December 2017, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit; at the entrance to Kafur al-Deek village, at the entrance to Burqeen village, west of the city; at the northern entrance to Merdah village, north of the city; and under the bridge of Askaka village, east of the city.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 15:25 on Friday, 08 December 2017, Israeli forces tightened its measures at ‘Inab checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, and obstructed Palestinian civilians’ movement. At approximately 19:20, the Israeli forces tightened its measures again and obstructed the Palestinians’ movement until 20:20.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 03:00 on Friday, 08 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. They then arrested Mohamed Fathi Mohamed al-Baz, from Nablus.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces stationed near the military watchtower established at the annexation wall in Beit al-Roush al-Fouqa area, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron, arrested Wisam ‘Isaa Haribat (28) and Basil Sufian Kashour (30). The reason for their arrest is still unknown.

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, Israeli forces deployed in the Hebron’s Old City neighborhoods and arrested Mohamed Maher Qafisha (30) while he was near the old municipality office. The Israeli forces claimed that Mohamed’s vehicle collided with a military vehicle by mistake.

At approximately 12:00 on Sunday, 10 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. They then arrested Omar Mo’ien Hussain (21), from ‘Azoun village.

On Tuesday, 12 December 2017, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established at the southern entrance to al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the Hebron’s Old City, arrested Bashar Jehad Ghaith (17), and Mahmoud Ali al-‘Ajlouni (17). Both of them were then taken to a police station in “Kriyat ‘Arab’” settlement, east of the city.

At approximately 12:00 on Wednesday, 13 December 2017, Israeli forces arrested Abdullah al-Badan (39) along with his son Jawad (16), at the intersection of Western Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 12:30 on Thursday, 07 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens of houses, from which they arrested (10) civilians, including (5) children. Israeli forces later withdrew taking the arrestees with them. Those arrestees were identified as, Mohammed Anas Dari (14); Ameer Gharib; Mohammed al-Kaswani (18); Ahmed Derbas (14); Yazen Jaber (19); Fayez Moheisen (18); Mohamed Ayman Ubeid (19); Anas Ali Abu Assab (17); Laith Mahmoud (14); Adam Mustafa (15).

At approximately 01:00, on Friday, 08 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens of houses, from which they arrested (4) civilians. The civilians were identified as, Maged Ragheb al- Ja’ba (23); Jehad Naser Qus (24); Rawhi Mohammad al-Kalghasi (22); Hamza Melhis (19).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Oday Rebhi Sa’ad Addin Sunnokrot (24). They arrested the abovementioned civilian and later withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour Mount, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Mustafa Raed al-Hashlamon (20). The Israeli forces arrested the aforementioned civilian and later withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, on Friday, Israeli forces moved into Wadi al-Joz, in occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a number of houses, from which they arrested Noor Salem Shalabi (19) and Mohammad Abu Shusha (20). The Israeli forces later withdrew taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 00:00 on Tuesday, 12 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested ‘Amar Abu al-Sa’d (34), Zaki Mohamed Ali (29) and Nizar Mohamed Ali (27).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Basil Mohamed Doweek (17) and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 11 December 2017, Israeli forces arrested 3 children while returning from the school in Ras al-‘Amoud area, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and then took them to an investigation center. The arrested persons were identified as Jihad Qwider (15), Mahmoud Shehadah (13), and Ahmed Khalifah (14).

At approximately 02:00 on Wednesday, 13 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens houses from which they arrested 18 civilians, including 6 children. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesay, Israeli forces arrested Mohanad Wael Da’nah (16) while heading to the school in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem.

House demolitions and notices:

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 10 December 2017, Israel Nature and Parks Authority uprooted and cut trees in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery adjacent to the eastern wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. During this, they arrested the Secretary of Fatah Movement in Silwan, Ahmad al-‘Abasi, and Khaled Al-Zir. According to PCHR’s investigations and what eyewitnesses said, Israeli forces moved into the Cemetery accompanied by a staff from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and started to uproot and cut trees in an area known as “al-Salawna Cemetery”, claiming to be doing cleaning work, in addition to establishing a fence around the area. The families attempted to prevent them from cutting the trees in the Cemetery and clutched the trees. However, the Israeli forces forcibly distanced them, assaulted others by pushing them, and arrested al-‘Abasi and Al-Zir. It should be mentioned that several areas in Bab al-Rahmah are threatened of confiscation for the interest of establishing tracks for the “Talmud Gardens and tourists”. Israel Nature and Parks Authority has several times tried to tamper with cemeteries, put barbed wires, and ban burying in some limbs of them, preparing to confiscate them. In addition, the Authority hinders the work of families when they do the cleaning works in the cemetery.

Efforts to Create a Jewish Majority in Occupied East Jerusalem:

Use of force against demonstrations protesting the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

On Thursday, 07 December 2017, Israeli forces used force to disperse a demonstration organized by dozens of Palestinians at Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate) area and streets around it in East Jerusalem protesting the decision of the U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. The protest continued until the evening when Israeli Special Forces and mounted police officers attempted to forcibly suppress the protestors several times by beating and pushing them. They also closed the area with iron barriers. At approximately 16:30, the soldiers evacuated the area after they attacked the protestors and moved them away. After that, the protestors then moved to the “American House” in the city and put Palestinian Kufiyah and flag on the gates, but the Israeli police immediately removed the flag and moved the protestors away from the gate. During the protest, the Israeli forces attacked the journalists and ambulance crews in Bab al-‘Amoud area. They also attacked a group of elderly men and women and beat a young man, who already suffered a fractured foot and walks with a crutch. Moreover, the Israeli forces arrested 7 civilians, including 5 children, namely Mustafa Khuwais (12), Mohammed al-Saleimah (12), Omer Abu Ermilah (19), Mahmoud al-Shawish (17), Abdul Rahman Abu ‘Omeir (16), Monther al-Junaidi (19), and Majd Nader Sa’edah (17).

Following Friday prayer on 08 December 2017, Palestinians organized a demosnrtation and made their way from the yard of al-Qibli Mosque to the Dome of the Rock during which they raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans for Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque. Dozens of Turkish people participated in the protest and raised the Turkish and Palestinian flags. The protestors headed to Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate) via the al-Majles Gate. However, the Israeli forces deployed on al-Wad Street, established iron checkpoints, prevented hundreds of protestors from moving forward, beat and pushed them, confiscated the flags, forcibly dispersed them and smashed glass of some shops on the streets. Dozens of civilians were able to reach al-‘Amoud Gate and protested in the area for several hours. The Israeli forces attempted to evacuate the yard of al-‘Amoud Gate by attacking the protestors and forcibly move them away and disperse the protest, which continued until Maghreb (sunset) prayer, but the civilians insisted to stay despite the Israeli attacks. At approximately 17:00, the Israeli forces evacuated the yard of al-‘Amoud Gate. As a result of the Israeli attacks, 2 civilians sustained bruises. The Israeli forces also chased the protestors into al-Sultan Suleiman and al-Mesrarah Streets as the mounted police officers chased them in order to evacuate the area amidst firing live and metal bullets and sound bombs. As a result, a 16-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound. Israeli forces arrested 9 civilians, including 6 children, and questioned them under the pretext of “attacking the police”. The arrestees were identified Abdul Nasser ‘Afanah (14), Sa’di Barqan (15), Mo’men al-Karki (15), Ahmed Fawaqah (15), Yasin al-Resheq (17), Anas Qasem (18), Sami al-Tawil (18), Soheib Siam (17) and Ibrahim Saleh (19).

In the evening hours, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in al-Rour Mount, al-Isawiyah, and al-Ram and al-‘Ezariyah villages in the vicinity of a checkpoint of Shu’fat refugee camp. The Israeli forces closed some streets that were in the vicinity of the confrontation areas while Palestinian young men threw Molotov Cocktails and stones at them. The soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 2 civilians from al-Issawiyah village, was hit with shrapnel of tear gas canisters. The Israeli forces also arrested 4 civilians during the clashes, but their names were not identified.

On Saturday, 09 December 2017, for the third consecutive day, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized protests in East Jerusalem to condemn the decision of the U.S. President Donald Trump. On Salah Eden Street in the center of the city, dozens of Palestinians gathered raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against the U.S. decision. Before the protestors moved to al-‘Amoud Gate area, the Israeli forces surrounded the participants, and ordered them to move away from the street. Few minutes later, the Israeli Special forces surrounded the protestors from all sides and began beating and pushing the participants in order to forcibly disperse them. After that, the amounted police forces moved into the area and attacked the participants, civilians, and press and ambulance crews and then chased them to the shops and roads, forcing the shops owners to close. The protests on Salah Eden Street continued until the evening. Israeli forces arrested Jehad Abu Znaid, Member of the PLC, and beat her. They also arrested Nasser Qaws, Director of the Prisoner’s Club, and Asil Fehmi Abu Laial (25), and beat her and took off her veil (Hijab). Lawyer Khaldoun Najem said to PCHR that the Israeli forces arrested 14 civilians, including 3 children, and transferred 2 of them to the hospital. One of the wounded civilians sustained wounds to the head and throughout his body and fainted, and the other was a child, who sustained a fracture to his hand palm. Thus, the number of the arrestees increased into 17 civilians, including 3 children and 2 women. The Palestinian ambulance crews said that they conducted premiere medical examinations for a number of the arrestees at Salah Eden Police Station and found that the arrestees sustained wounds, bruises and fractures so the ambulance transferred 2 civilians to receive medical treatment.

(PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilians)

On Monday, 11 December 2017, protests organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians continued for the fifth consecutive day in al-‘Amoud Gate’s Yard. The protests continued from the morning until the evening during which Israeli forces attempted to suppress the protestors several times by beating and pushing them. The soldiers also chased a girl, who was carrying the Palestinian flag, and beat her and confiscated the flag.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 09:40 on Friday, 08 December 2017, Israeli settlers accompanied with the Israeli Minister of Agriculture and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and backed by the Israeli Forces, moved into the area of Ras an-Nkheel, east of Qasrah Village, southeast of Nablus City. The settlers; some of whom were armed, gathered where the villagers detained settlers previously in a cave on 04 December 2017. Before the Israeli forces intervened to force them out, dozens of settlers gathered at the eastern entrance to the village, responding to an invitation from a settlement organization to come to the cave. The settlers headed to the cave, performed some Talmud rituals in front of it and danced in the area, so dozens of the villagers gathered in the area. A number of the Israeli soldiers stepped out of their military vehicles and fired a torrent of tear gas canisters at the Palestinian civilians. As a result, dozens of them suffered tear gas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

On Saturday morning, 09 December 2017, residents of Qasrah village, southeast of Nablus, wake up and found that Israeli settlers of “Magdolim” settlement, damaged around 20 olive trees planted 5 and 10 years ago in a plot of land located in Ras Suniyiah area at the intersection of “Magdolim” settlement, from the eastern side. The plot of land belongs to Mohamed Shehadah Abed al-‘Aziz ‘Odah.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

