Palestinian Protester in a Wheelchair Is Shot Dead by Israeli Troops

Israeli troops shot dead a wheelchair-bound man with no legs in Gaza today as three other Palestinians were killed during protests, medical officials said.

Another 150 were hurt as protests over US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital enter their second week.

Disabled Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh, 29, was taken to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City after being shot by troops but was later pronounced dead.

Abu Thurayeh, who had previously lost both his legs, was shot along the border east of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave, the Palestinian health ministry said.

It came shortly after another man nearby was killed in similar circumstances, they added.

Local media reported that Thurayeh lost his legs during the 2014 Gaza war with Israel, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said the two Palestinians in Gaza City were killed from gunshots to the head.

The man in the wheelchair had taken part in several border skirmishes recently, images on social media show him carrying a Palestinian flag

Most of the casualties today were on the Gaza Strip border, where thousands of Palestinians gathered to hurl rocks at Israeli soldiers beyond the fortified fence.

In the occupied West Bank, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood along with adjacent East Jerusalem, medics said one protester was killed and five wounded by Israeli gunfire.

One was a man who Israeli police troopers said was shot after he stabbed and moderately wounded a member of their unit.

Reuters witnesses said the Palestinian had a knife and wore what looked like a bomb belt. A Palestinian medic said the belt was fake and pictures showed it still attached to him as he was loaded into an ambulance.

Another Palestinian also died from wounds sustained in clashes near Jerusalem, the health ministry said.

Today’s deaths increase the number of Palestinians killed since Trump’s declaration to eight.

Palestinians – and the wider Arab and Muslim world – were incensed at Trump’s December 6 announcement, which reversed decades of US policy reticence on Jerusalem, a city where both Israel and the Palestinians want sovereignty.

Abu Thurayeh, who had previously lost both his legs, was shot along the border east of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave, the Palestinian health ministry said, shortly after another man was killed in similar circumstances

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said the two Palestinians in Gaza City were killed from gunshots to the head, including the man with no legs (pictured)

Pictured: Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh, 29, can be seen moving through smoke-filled grassland during clashes in Gaza City, Palestine today

Palestinians carry the body of 29-year-old Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh into al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City

Reuters witnesses said the Palestinian had a knife and wore what looked like a bomb belt. A Palestinian medic said the belt was fake. Pictured: The wheelchair-bound man’s body

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian demonstrator Ibraheem Abu Thuraya, who according to medics was killed later on Friday during clashes with Israeli troops, is pushed during a protest against President Trump’s Jerusalem declaration

Pictured: The wheelchair-bound man can be seen among other protesters in Gaza today as Palestinians continue to demonstrate against the decision by US president Donald Trump to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Gaza’s dominant Hamas Islamists, which want to see Israel destroyed, called last week for a new Palestinian uprising, but any such mass-mobilisation has yet to be seen in the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

There have been almost nightly Gazan rocket launches into Israel, so far without casualties. Israel has responded with air strikes on Hamas facilities, one of which killed two gunmen.

The Israeli military said that about 3,500 Palestinians demonstrated near the Gaza border fence today.

‘During the violent riots IDF (Israel Defence Force) soldiers fired selectively towards main instigators,’ the military said in a statement.

It said that about 2,500 Palestinians took part in riots in the West Bank, rolling flaming tyres and throwing firebombs and rocks at soldiers and border police, who responded.

The Israeli military said that about 3,500 Palestinians demonstrated near the Gaza border fence today. Pictured: Protesters hide behind a rock during demonstrations

There have been almost nightly Gazan rocket launches into Israel, so far without casualties. Israel has responded with air strikes on Hamas facilities, one of which killed two gunmen

Gaza’s dominant Hamas Islamists, which want to see Israel destroyed, called last week for a new Palestinian uprising, but any such mass-mobilisation has yet to be seen in the West Bank or East Jerusalem. Pictured: A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to throw stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes with Israeli forces in Gaza

Earlier today, a Palestinian wearing what is believed to have been a suicide belt was shot and later died of his injuries after stabbing an Israeli soldier in the shoulder during clashes in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry named the man as 29-year-old Mohammed Aqal, who was shot a second time after an Israeli officer noticed he was wearing ‘what appeared to be a suicide belt’, according to the The Times of Israel.

The man attacked troops near a military checkpoint in Ramallah amid riots over Donald Trump‘s decision to recognise Jerusalem as being the capital of Israel.

Dramatic video shows the moment he was shot three times as he retreated on a roundabout before collapsing to the ground.

Soldiers can be seen advancing towards him as he lies on the ground – before backing off when they see the device strapped around his waist. It remains unclear as to whether it was operational. Witnesses said he was carrying a small knife

