israel’s links to genocidal regimes

COVER-UP: Court Seals Evidence of Israel’s Weapon Exports to Rwanda During Genocide

21st Century Wire

“There is no terrible regime — Columbia, Guatemala, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile during the time of the colonels, Burma, Taiwan, Zaire, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone — there is not one that does not have a major military connection to Israel.”

– Jeff Halper, 2003

If the details in this court report were allowed to be made public, it would no doubt be extremely embarrassing to the state of Israel, who relies on maintaining the status of eternal ‘victim’ in order to side-step dozens of UN resolutions regarding its illegal land annexations and human rights abuses against the native Palestinian population who have been under violent Israeli military occupation for over 50 years.

Question: why have the Israeli Courts ruled to cover-up these important details about Israel’s own role in helping to facilitate a genocide in Africa?

Their answer: “The release of information would undermine state security and international relations.”

According to reports, Israel’s arms exports to Rwanda were in violation of international law.

Israel has also been caught numerous times before, including recently being exposed in a UN report after supplying Israeli weapons in the Sudan conflict, and again, with the US protecting the rogue state, Israel continues to act with impunity.

Similar reports have also emerged about Israeli arms and other Israeli military equipment.

And this is what US politicians continuously refer to as “the only democracy in the Middle East.”

More from Tel Aviv…

The Independent

Documents detailing Israel’s alleged defence exports to Rwanda during the country’s civil war and genocide in the 1990s are to remain sealed, the country’s Supreme Court has ruled.

Two years ago Professor Yair Auron and attorney Eitay Mack submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Israel’s defence ministry to discover the nature of any arms exports made to Rwanda between 1990 and 1995, the Times of Israel reports.

Between 800,000 and 1 million people were killed over the course of 100 days in Rwanda in 1994 during the civil war, kick started by the death of the Hutu President Juvenal Habyrimana whose plane was shot down over Kigali airport.

Weapons used in the genocide allegedly included Israeli-made 5.56mm bullets, rifles and grenades, the newspaper reports, but information apparently detailing this is sealed in the contested documentation.

Mr Auron and Mr Mack’s request reportedly stated: “According to various reports in Israel and abroad, the defence exports to Rwanda ostensibly violated international law, at least during the period of the weapons embargo imposed by the UN Security Council.”

The request was denied by the Ministry of Defence and later by the Tel Aviv District Court, upholding the argument that the release of information would undermine state security and international relations…

