Ahed Tamimi Arrested After Slapping Israeli Soldier

[ Ed. note – Ahed Tamimi, the famous blonde-haired Palestinian girl who has been seen in so many videos she probably merits the status of “superstar,” has been arrested–apparently for slapping an Israeli soldier.

The arrest took place before dawn this morning when soldiers raided her family’s home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh.

“A large Israeli force raided our house at dawn and arrested Ahed while she was sleeping in her bed,” Basem Tamimi, Ahed’s father, told the Anadolu Agency. “My daughter was handcuffed and taken into an unknown destination.”

Here is a video that has been posted and which appears to show Ahed (in the light blue sweater) slapping the soldier.

The entire Tamimi family has been at the forefront of ongoing protests in Nabi Saleh, and some family members have also been active in documenting clashes that have occurred at these protests–so it perhaps comes as no surprise that in raiding the Tamimi home this morning, the soldiers also made off with computers, cameras, and mobile phones, or at least this is what is reported in the Ma’an article below.

Apparently the Israelis didn’t get quite every single recording device, though.

Here is a brief video that was shot as Ahed was being led away and later posted on Twitter:

I have put up posts about Ahed in the past, including one I posted in December of last year after she was denied a visa to go on a speaking tour in the US. That post got more than 2,000 shares on Facebook. Below is the article from Ma’an News about Ahmed’s arrest. ]

RAMALLAH (Ma’an) — Israeli forces detained a 17-year-old Palestinian girl from the Nabi Saleh village in northwestern Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning before dawn.

Israeli forces raided the home of the al-Tamimi family, well-known internationally for their activism against the Israeli occupation, and detained Ahed al-Tamimi, 17.

Israeli forces also confiscated computers, mobile phones and cameras from the house during the raid.

