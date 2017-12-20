Ansarullah Leader: You Bomb Sanaa, We’ll Bomb Riyadh, Abu Dhabi

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 20, 2017

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi announced a new deterrence equation in retaliation to the US-Saudi aggression, stressing that the range of missiles was expanding and the upper hand shall be for the Yemeni forces.

Addressing Yemenis on Tuesday evening in a televised speech marking a thousand days of aggression, Sayyed Houthi said Yemenis will never surrender to the murderers of women and children. “Enemies will not be able to take away our freedom, and weaken our willpower,” he said.

The Ansarullah leader vowed that a thousand days of bombing with internationally banned weapons will be versus to a thousand days of resistance. “Aggression’s brutal policies only increased our belief in our choice, to resist and remain steadfast.”

Addressing the aggression coalition against Yemen, Sayyed Houthi said: You bombed Sanaa, we shall bomb Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. You attacked the Yemeni presidential palace in Sanaa, our ballistic missiles will reach al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh.

“The range of our missiles will continue to expand, and we shall have the upper hand, God Willing!” Sayyed Houthi warned.

“Civilian and religious sites have been targeted in Yemen within the three years of Saudi war. The Saudi regime does not shy from pounding anything which has to do with Yemen,” he said, adding that “aggressors have, nevertheless, failed to force Yemenis into submission,” he underlined.

Saudi-led aggression throughout 1000 days has sought to wipe out Yemenis and occupy an independent country, Sayyed Houthis said.

Saudi crimes against Yemen, Sayyed Houthi said, was a test for the entire world to see whether they speak the truth or not, adding that Saudi Arabia and its regional allies were serving the interests of the Zionist regime in their military campaign against Yemen. “Crimes committed by Saudi-led aggression were test for all parties in Yemen, it showed their realities,” he indicated.

“The Saudi regime is an outsider and a traitor to all Muslim nations. Yemeni people are standing together in the face of the Saudi aggression no matter how different their stances might be,” he affirmed.

Source: Al-Manar Website

