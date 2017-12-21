Syrian Army Shells Positions Of US-backed Forces On Eastern Bank Of Euphrates River

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On December 21, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shelled several positions of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the town of al-Busayrah on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in the southeastern Deir Ezzor countryside, according to the Kurdish Hawar News Agency (ANHA). These claims are not yet confirmed by any official sources.

One day earlier, units of the SDF’s Deir Ezzor Military Council (DMC) attacked SAA oppositions in the village Khasham north of al-Busayrah, acceding to Syrian local sources. The sources revealed on December 21 that twelve fighters of the SDF were killed during the failed attack.

In a related development, Kurdish sources claimed that the SAA is coordinating its “attacks” on the SDF with ISIS. The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) that dominate the SDF also claimed that there is a deal between the SAA and ISIS in Deir Ezzor governorate to “block the Kurds”.

YPG and Kurdish sources claim are not only baseless, but they also contradict with the reality according to pro-government sources. According to this version, the SDF was the side that attacked the SAA in the village of Khasham on December 21, according to several Syrian sources.

This wave of Kurdish accusations against the SAA was highly expected by observers after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad described US-backed forces in eastern Syria as “traitors” during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin on December 18.

Such acts by the SDF in general and especially by the YPG prove that the group is not willing right now to work with any other side but the US.

This map provides a general look at the military situation in Syria and Iraq on December 21, 2017. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is clashing with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in southern Aleppo, southern Idlib and in the Beit Jinn pocket in southern Syria.

