Al-Houthi to Saudi Civilians: Keep away from Target Areas!

December 20, 2017

Head of Yemen’s Revolutionary Committee, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, cautioned Saudi civilians on Wednesday, urging them to keep away from areas that would be targeted by Yemeni revolutionaries’ missiles.

“We call upon Saudi civilians to keep away from areas that would be targeted by our revolutionaries,” Al-Houthi said in a tweet, in a new equation of deterrence in the face of the continuous Saudi-led aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

Meanwhile, Al-Houthi voiced readiness to compensate for damage inflicted upon Saudi civilians’ houses by Yemeni missiles, a day after a Yemeni ballistic missile targeted Al-Yamamah Palace in the capital Riyadh.

“In case it has been proven that some Saudis’ houses were harmed by our missiles we are ready to compensate,” the Yemeni official said.

Furthermore, Al-Houthi clarified that the damage inflicted upon the Saudi houses should be proven that it was caused by the Yemeni missile rather than by the Saudi Patriot defense system which was launched in a bid to intercept the ballistic missile.

In this context, Al-Houthi called on Riyadh to accept that an international committee hold an inquiry into the issue.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

