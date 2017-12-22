Exploring the Truth on German Soil (Holocaust, History & Palestine)

Posted on by samivesusu

December 18, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Following is the talk I delivered in Babylon, Berlin on 14.12.2017. Together with Ken Jebsen, Evelyn Echt Galinski and the organisers (Marxist outlet NRhZ) I have been subject to an insane defamation campaign. Despite being banned by the venue’s owner Mr. T. Grossman, I delivered my message and as you could hear, the room was ecstatic. Mr Grossman, on the other hand, was shamelessly booed off stage. Truth is clearly way more poplular than censorship.

English and German Texts are available here.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0YOJKGuNzQ&t=0m48s

German voice over:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUzLVuEDH9A&t=0m50s

German voice over:

