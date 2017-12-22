Ludwig Watzal – Disinformation Agent

Posted on by samivesusu

December 17, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

By Gilad Atzmon

For the last few days, a few agents within our ranks together with the entire German Zionist media have waged a vile defamation campaign against me in a desperate attempt to portray me as an ‘anti-Semite’ and a ‘holocaust denier.’ The Die Welt and similar outlets made no attempt to substantiate their claims. The German news outlets didn’t even attempt to actually refer to my work. Two nights ago in Berlin, at the NRhZ humanitarian award ceremony, I delivered a public statement that addressed these insane accusations. My videoed statement is due to appear shortly. I intend to take all necessary measures to combat this fake news Blitz Krieg.

Since Ludwig Watzal, a supposed ‘Palestinian supporter,’ claims to have found the ‘evidence’ of my ‘anti-Semitism,’ let’s spend a few minutes digging into Watzal’s duplicity.

Here is what is alleged to be a ‘quote’ from my 2011 book, ”The Wandering Who?”: ‘If Iran and Israel Fought a Nuclear War some may be enough to argue that ‘Hitler might have been right after all’ (179 ).

My writing has been crudely doctored to portray me as a Hitler supporter. My actual words in the book convey exactly the opposite message:

“We, for instance, can envisage an horrific situation in which an Israeli so-called ‘pre-emptive’ nuclear attack on Iran escalates into a disastrous nuclear war, in which tens of millions of people perish. I guess that amongst the survivors of such a nightmare scenario, some may be bold enough to argue that ‘Hitler might have been right after all.’

The above is obviously a fictional scenario, and by no means a wishful one…” (179)

Let’s ask, Why did Watzal feel the need to subvert the clear meaning of my words? Who does he work for?

This is the next duplicitous mis‘quote’ Watzal makes.

“Goyim’s blood was indeed empty or groundless (185).”

Fortunately, nothing in The Wandering Who resembles these words or can possibly be given this interpretation. Here is what I wrote.

“I remember my high school class visit to Yad Vashem, the Israeli Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem located next to Deir Yassin, a Palestinian village that was wiped of its inhabitants in 1948. I was fourteen years old at the time. I asked the emotional tour guide if she could explain the fact that so many Europeans loathed the Jews so much and in so many places at once. I was thrown out of school for a week. It seems I didn’t learn the necessary lesson because when we studied the middle age blood libels, I again wondered out loud how the teacher could know that these accusations of Jews making Matza out of young Goyim’s blood were indeed empty or groundless. Once again I was sent home for a week.”

The writing obviously has a completely different meaning. In the Wandering Who? I protest against the dismissal of historical thinking that I (along with many others) believe is symptomatic of Jewish culture and ideology.

And the question again. If I were truly evil, why would Watzal need to resort to crude deception to show it?

Then Watzal exceeds his own low standards. The following isn’t remotely a quote. It just does not exist in my book. Watzal invented a statement and provided an arbitrary citation apparently assuming that no one would check. “The history of Jewish persecution is a myth, and if there is any persecution the Jews have it on them (175, 182).”

When, and it is rare, Watzal cites my work correctly, it is only because he is too dim to understand that his attempt to defame me actually validates my point. Watzal quotes: The “Judaic God” described in Deuteronomy 6: 10-12 “is an evil deity, who leads his people to plunder, robbery and theft.”

This is clearly the case. I suggest that Watzal spend some euros and buy a copy of the Old Testament. This is what he will find in Deuteronomy 6:10-12:

“When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, to give you—a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant—then when you eat and are satisfied, 1be careful that you do not forget the Lord, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery.”

“Atzmon,” Watzal writes, “explains that “Israel and Zionism … have instituted the pledges promised by the Hebrew God in the Judaic holy scriptures” (121).

I suggest that Watzal read Deuteronomy 6:10-12 and rethink the meaning of Zionist plunder of Palestine within the context of the Biblical words.

Then Watzal quotes: “The moral of the Book of Esther is that Jews had better infiltrate the corridors of power if they wish to survive (158).”

This is in indeed how I interpret the Book of Esther. At the time, my thoughts were original. However, as of now, my views of Esther and her book have been widely accepted. In fact, light Zionist Peter Beinart has repeated them almost verbatim. In Beinart’s recent article, AIPAC Reflects Heroism Of Jewish Power — And Its Perils, Beinart wrote: “On Purim, Jews read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of a Jew who unexpectedly gains influence with a mighty king….That’s also the story of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. American Jews are Esther. They have won influence with the most powerful government on earth. They could keep their heads down, focusing only on preserving their own safety and privilege…”

Of course, I am well aware of why Ludwig Watzal feels the need to lie about me. I also understand why The Die Welt did the same. My reading of Jewish culture and politics suggests that our attitudes towards the Israeli Palestinian conflict and the Lobby have been completely wrong. Our ‘Palestinian solidarity’ movement didn’t lead anywhere because it was set to lead us astray.

In my universe, truth will set you free. I guess that Watzal and I share little in our adherence to integrity. I am inspired by Athens, Watzal obviously belongs in Jerusalem.

Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto,

Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and here (gilad.co.uk).

