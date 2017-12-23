BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The jihadist-held Beit Jinn pocket in the western countryside of Damascus is on the verge of falling to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after several weeks of fighting.

Led by their elite 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army scored another big advance inside the Beit Jinn pocket this week after capturing the Hanakir area from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to a military source in Damascus, the capture of the Hanakir area has forced the jihadist rebels to once again agree to negotiate with the Syrian Army regarding the possible surrender of this region.

The source added that the battle for the Beit Jinn pocket could be over by the end of the weekend if the negotiations are successful tomorrow morning.

Related Videos

Related Articles