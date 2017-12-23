Sheikh Qassem: Al-Quds Must Be Priority, ‘Israel’ Behind All Regional Crises

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Saturday that the Zionist entity is behind all the regional crises, adding that it has always posed a major threat to the whole region.
Sheikh Qassem said that Al-Quds (Jerusalem) must be a priority for the whole Umma, adding that the Palestinians’ fight against the Zionist occupation will protect their basic rights.
Source: Al-Manar Website
Related Videos
Related Articles
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, GCC, Jerusalem, Libya, Occupation Terrorism, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Palestinians rights, Popular Resistance, The 5 Seas Region, War on Iraq, War on Syria, War on Yemen, Zionist entity |
Reblogged this on penelopap.