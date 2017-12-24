DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:00 P.M)- Another protestor has died of their sustained bullet wounds today, in Gaza.

The Gazan ministry of Health reported that 30 year old, Mohammed Sami Al- dahdouh, has died today of wounds sustained during a Friday demonstration at the Gaza-Israel border fence.

Mohammed was taking part in one of many demonstrations – that occurred throughout the Gaza Strip – this Friday (22/12/2017), when he was shot in the chest by an Israeli sniper.

Despite being immediately evacuated from the scene by Gazan medical personnel, he has today passed away from his sustained bullet wound. He is the third man from Gaza to have died from their injuries, inflicted on Friday.