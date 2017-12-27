IDF CHIEF OF STAFF: ISRAEL MAY FACE WAR ON SEVERAL FRONTS

IDF Chief Of Staff: Israel May Face War On Several Fronts

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot. Photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM

Israel is surrounded by dangerous enemies and may face a war on several fronts, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot said.

“The IDF is clearly superior to its enemies, but we are aware of the real danger of proliferation on several fronts which are explosive and require us to act judiciously and creatively, to initiate and to dare,” Eisenkot said on Monday night.

The statement was made during the annual Chief of Staff Award ceremony honoring outstanding units at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv .

Eisenkot addressed commanders and soldiers saying that Israel is “in the midst of a complex security period.”

The Arab-Israeli tensions have been growing since December 6 when US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s true capital. On the same time, Israel has de-facto lost the standoff for Syria where it supports anti-Assad forces and now is deeply concerned over the growing Iranian influence in the country.

 

