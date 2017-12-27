Palestine pre-1948: were Israeli families there before 1948?

Posted on December 27, 2017 by indigoblue76

Source

Palestine before 1948, before Israel The video contains pictures of different Palestinian cities during the 1920’s and 1930’s, before the creation of the state of israel by the zionists in 1948.

Even if jews were living in palestine before 1948, still it does not legalize the bandit state called “israel”.

“If I came with a bible in one hand and a rifle in the other, knocked on your door, and said: “According to my bible, my family lived in your home two thousand years ago”, would you pack up your bags and leave?”— Dr. Norman Finkelstein

