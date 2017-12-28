Merry Christmas: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine

Posted on December 28, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Jerusalem Mother Palestine Trump

 

Advertisements

Filed under: ABBAS, AngloZionist Empire, Intifada, Jerusalem, Palestine, ROR, Trump, Zionist entity | Tagged: |

«

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: