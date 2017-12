Posted on by samivesusu

December 25, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

I performed the the Bolero Together with Konse Big Band (led by Prof. Johannes Berauer) at Klagenfurt Jazz Club,Austria, four days ago.

Bolero at Sunrise was arranged by the Callum Au

Merry Christmas

Gilad

