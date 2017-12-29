Ridiculous claims by Erdogan that Assad is a “terrorist” when he has been arming & supporting Takfiri terrorists

By Paul Antonopoulos – Fort Russ News – December 28, 2017

DAMASCUS, Syria – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his stance against Bashar al-Assad as Syrian President during a state visit at the Carthage presidential palace in Tunis on Wednesday, describing the Syrian President as a “terrorist,” as reported by FRN earlier today .

“I clearly want to say Assad is a terrorist who leads state terror. There is no peace in Syria now and won’t be with Assad. Otherwise we would have an unfairness on the people who are killed. We can not recognize this situation as Turkey,” he said.

However the Syrian Foreign Ministry did not take the ridiculous claim lightly and hit back at the Muslim Brotherhood sympathetic Turkish president.

“The Turkish regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan bears the primary responsibility for the bloodshed in Syria and the entry of terrorist forces inside Syrian territories. His aggression has played a big role in supporting Takfiri terrorists,” a source from the Syrian Foreign Ministry told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday.

“Erdogan continues to mislead the public in a desperate attempt to absolve himself of crimes he committed against the people of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the Foreign Ministry continued.

“Erdogan has turned Turkey into a large prison for those who have different political opinions and for those in the press that disagree with his politics. His destructive policies have not only hurt the Syrian Arab Republic, but also, Turkey. Furthermore, Erdogan does not have any credibility to make such comments,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“Erdogan’s delusions have made him forget that his dilapidated empire has little power,” the Foreign Ministry added