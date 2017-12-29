Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(21 – 27 December 2017)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(21-27 December 2017)

Israeli forces escalated the excessive use of force against protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinian civilians were killed, while 2 others succumbed to their wounds in the Gaza Strip.

128 Palestinian civilians, including 22 children, 2 journalists and a paramedic, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

67 of them were hit with live bullets, 39 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 22 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Israeli forces conducted 58 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited incursions into the Gaza Strip.



91 civilians, including 15 children and a woman, were arrested in incursions and protests in the West Bank.

34 of them, including 6 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continue to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinian civilian was forced to self-demolish his house in Silwan village.

A room and a barrack were demolished in Silwan village.

Israeli warplanes fired flare bombs 2 times, east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli forces continued to target border areas in the Gaza Strip.

3 Shooting incidents occurred in the border areas, but no casualties were reported.

5 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the Gaza Strip.

2 fishermen were arrested, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

8 Palestinian civilians, including a woman and her child, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (21-27 December 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, in new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians while 2 others succumbed to their wounds in the Gaza Strip. They also wounded 89 Palestinian civilians, including 14 children, in the Gaza Strip, while 39 Palestinian civilians, including 8 children, 2 journalists, and a paramedic, were wounded in the West Bank. The Israeli forces continued to chase fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target border areas in the Gaza Strip.

This high number of casualties and killed persons proves that Israeli forces deliberately killed protectors, especially in the border areas in the Gaza Strip. PCHR’s follow-up showed that it is clear that the Israeli forces heavily and upon a decision use live ammunition; some of which is explosive, to confront the unarmed civilians. Therefore, for the second consecutive Friday, the number of Palestinians, who were deliberately wounded with live bullets increased in addition to directly killing them through direct sniper in peaceful protests. It should be noted that the protestors did not pose any threat to the soldiers.

In the Gaza Strip, on 22 December 2017, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians. According to PCHR’s investigations, dozens of young men and youngsters gathered few meters away from the border fence with Israel near former Nahal Oz Crossing, east of al-Sheja’eya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. They set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in protest against the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. During the clashes, the Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at the protestors. As a result, Mohamed Nabil Mohamed Muhasin (30), from al-Shuja’iyia neighbourhood, was killed after he sustained a live bullet wound to the left thigh.

In similar circumstances on the same day, Zakaria Adham Hussein al-Kafarna (20), from al-Amal neighborhood in Beit Hanoun, was killed after being hit with a live bullet to the chest while he was near the crossing vehicles’ gate on the asphalt road of the crossing.

In the same context, 2 Palestinian wounded persons succumbed to their wounds in similar circumstances. On 23 December 2017, medical sources at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, announced the death of Sharif al-‘Abed Mohammed Shalash (28) from Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Sharif was staying in the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) after being hit with a live bullet to the abdomen on Sunday, 17 December 2017, while he was participating in a protest organized in the east of the al-Shuhada’a Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia.

On Sunday morning, 24 December 2017, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City announced that of Mohammed Sami Hashem al-Dahdouh(18), who succumbed to wounds he sustained on 08 December 2017, after being hit with a live bullet wound to the neck, when he was near the border area in “Nahel Oz” area, east of al-Sheja’eya neighbourhood, east of Gaza city. Mohammed while he was participating in a protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it.

The border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem s the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 89 civilians, including 14 children, were wounded; 57 of them were hit with live bullets, 12 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 20 were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, Israeli naval forces heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. They surrounded a fishing boat and then arrested 2 fishermen. The boat was sailing within 300 meters offshore and 1200 meters away from the northern Gaza Strip. Opening fire at Palestinian fishing boats repeated on 22 and 26 December 2017. Moreover, on 23 December 2017, the Israeli naval forces targeted fishing boats in al-Sudaniyia area, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, Israeli warplanes fired flare bombs, east of ‘Abasan and al-Qararah villages, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. On 26 December 2017, the Israeli warplanes fired flare bombs again, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 21 December 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley (Johor al-Deek), opened fire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds. On 27 December 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at empty lands, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported. On 27 December 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza strip, opened fire at the border area. No casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, All the cities witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s decision. During those protests, Israeli forces used force against the protesters. The shooting to disperse the protests resulted in the injury of 35 civilians, including 8 children, 2 journalist, and a paramedic; 10 of them were hit with live bullets, 27 with rubber-coated metal bullets and 2 were directly with tear gas canisters.

Moreover, on 23 December 2017, 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded when a group of Israeli settlers sneaked into the outskirts of Madamah village, south of Nablus. After that, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and then confronted the Israeli settlers. Meanwhile, Israeli forces immediately arrived at the area to protect the settlers and then fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestinian young men. As a result, the 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 58 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 6 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 54 Palestinian civilians, including 8 children, in the West Bank. Twenty-five of them, including 5 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. During peaceful protests, the Israeli forces arrested 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child, in the West Bank, and 9 others, including a child and a woman, in Jerusalem. As a result, the number of arrested persons increased to 91 civilians, including 15 children and a woman.

As part of the Israeli forces’ maltreatment against Palestinian civilians during the house raids, on 23 December 2017, Israeli soldiers raided a house belonging to Ahmed Jom’ah Najib Ba’jawi in Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. After the Israeli forces raided the house, a wrangle broke out between the soldiers and Ahmed’s sons and his nephew. After that, the soldiers beat the 3 young men and then pepper-sprayed the face of one of them. On 27 December 2017, Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Rashid Mohammed Redwan in ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They raided the house searching for Rasheed’s son Mohamed, who was out of the house, and then threatented the family to kill Mohamed. Moreover, the Israeli forces threatened the family of Murad ‘Awad al-Rjoub (38), who was deported to the Gaza Strip, to kill him as well. Murad is from al-Moreq village, southwest of Hebron.

In the Gaza Strip, on 26 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into the southeast of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza Strip. They headed to the south side and stationed near Abu Safiyah site, east of Jabalia. The bulldozers leveled the lands that were leveled earlier. On 27 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into the east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They patrolled the area and then levelled lands.

Measures to Create A Jewish Majority:

As part of the house demolitions, on 23 December 2017, ‘Amr Abu Rajab self-demolished his house in al-Bostan neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing. Abu Rajab said that the Israeli police summoned him last week and informed him that the Israeli Municipality ordering him to self-demolish his house or the Israeli Municipality will demolish it next week and he will pay all costs to the municipality and forces accompanying with it. The demolition costs is estimated at NIS 72.000. The house was built on an area of 45 square meters roofed with tin plates. It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality demolished a house belonging to him and his son in late October.

On 26 December 2017, the Israeli Municipality staff demolished a room in Beir Ayoub neighborhood and a barrack, which was established in 2002 in ‘Ain al-Louz neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

As part of Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property, on 21 December 2017, a group of Israeli damaged around 20 fruitful olive trees from a plot of land in Madamah village lands, south of Nablus, near “Yitzhar” settlement.

On 23 December 2017, around 50 Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement, which is established at the southern side of Madamah village, south of Nablus, sneaked into the village outskirts. As a result, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and then confronted the settlers. After that, Israeli forces immediately arrived at the area to protect the settlers. As a result, 4 Palestinian civilians were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 21 December 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Abu Ghazi (18) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yusuf Osama Melhem (19) and Mohammed Hasan Abu ‘Osbah (20) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf Mohammed Salem Jabarin (33) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sira village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Moneer Hamdan (15) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 2 civilians, including a child, namely Wa’ad Mohammed al-Ramhi (17) And Murad Khalid Safi (19).

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. An Israeli gunboat surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Ghaleb Ramadan Hasan al-Sultan (69). The boat was manned by Mohammed (25), from al-Salatin neighbourhood in Beit Lahia, and Oranus Sharif Mohammed al-Sultan (21) from al-‘Atatrah area. The boat was sailing within 300 meters offshore and 1200 meters away from the northern Gaza Strip. The soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into water and swim towards the Israeli gunboat. The soldiers then took them to an unknown destination. The Israeli naval forces attempted to sink the fishing boat by heavily opening fire at it and causing severe damage in it. However, at approximately 08:40, the fishermen, who were in the area, could reach the boat and pull it back to the shore.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley (Johor al-Deek), opened fire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds, who were near the eastern borders to the city, southeast of Gaza city. As a result, the fishermen and shepherd were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, al-Shuyoukh, al-Burj, al-Mawreq, and Far’oun villages, south of Tulkarm; Kafer al-Deek village, west of Salfit; and Hajjah village, east of Qaqlqiliyah.

Friday, 22 December 2017

At approximately00:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Yatta, and Beit al-Rush villages in Hebron.

Saturday 23 December 2017:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Harmalah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Mohammed Abu ‘Ezzat and then arrested him and his son Mo’ayad (23).

At approximately 16:35, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 17:00, four Israeli soldiers raided a house belonging to Ahmed Jom’ah Najib Ba’jawi, Head of Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in Tulkarm, in the eastern neighborhood near “Mavi Dutan” Checkpoint in Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. After the Israeli forces raided the house, a wrangle broke out between the soldiers and Ahmed’s sons Majd (22) and Yazan (20) and his nephew ‘Ali Abdul Rahman Jom’ah Ba’ajawi (18). After that, the soldiers withdrew for about 15 minutes and then came back and accompanied with a large number of military backups and attacked and beat the 3 young men on their abdomens and hands and then pepper-sprayed Yazan’s face before the soldiers leave, the three young men were transferred via a civilian car to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin. They were examined and received medical treatment and then left the hospital. Ba’jawi said to PCHR’s fieldworker that his wife underwent an open-heart surgery and left the hospital 2weeks ago. If other women did not help to move her away from the area, she would have suffered a tear gas inhalation, which was thrown inside the house.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Yatta, al-Majd and Emrish villages.

Sunday, 24 December 2017:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in the University Neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hazem Mohammed al-Haimuni (55) and the handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Tulkarm.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Shuyoukh village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Qader Ismail ‘Aydah (58). The soldiers locked the 5 family members in one room and questioned Mohammed of having “money belonging to terrorism” in his house. The soldier also confiscated Mohammed’s car. The soldiers handed Mohammed a paper headed by a text from the 1945 Military Law in which they wrote that the car is bought form money belonging to Hamas Movement. Mohammed said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he bought his car via the Islamic Bank and paid about NIS145,000. He added that the car is mortgaged to him until he repaid the money through is personal salary.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces moved into the vicinity of al-‘Aroub Agricultural School and Palestine Technical College near al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. The soldiers detained a number of students. After that, the college students threw stones at the soldiers. the soldeirs fired tear gas canisters at the college buildings and roads, which lead to it and is connected to the Bypass Road (60). The soldiers also chased the students As a result, Mashhour al-Wahwah (36), photographer of the Wafa News Agency, sustained wounds to the head.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, and Beit Ummer village in Hebron.

Monday, 25 December 2017

At approximately 00:30, Isralei forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Eslam ‘Adnan ‘Ouweinat Sharim (18) and Abdullah Abdul Rahman Hamad (18) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in al-Makhfiyah Neighborhood, west of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Amr ‘Othman al-Shami (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Zawata village, west of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Hani Hamdi (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Khalid Jebril (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rami Ibrahim al-Hadoush (37) and the arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians, including a child, namely Mahmoud (18), Sa’ed ‘Ali Wahdan (20), Soheib Methqal Fayez ‘Essa (27), Farid Mohammed Matahen (18) and Ayman Mohammed ‘Amer (16).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Samet village, southwest of Dura, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Theeb al-Haroub (62) and then arrested his son Ahmed (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nemrah Neighborhood in Hebron, they raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Arqam Mohammed Ahmaru (38) and Bassam Sami al-Ja’bari (22) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Qasrah village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 8 civilians, including a child, namely Ibrahim Ahmed Mahmoud Wadi (57), Rezqallah Mahmoud Abu Redah (48), Ayman Yusuf ‘Oudah (45), Tha’er Shehadah ‘Oudah (25), ‘Etaf Rajeh Kan’an (24), Ehab Zuhdi Hasan (21)Yusuf Rami Yusuf Hasan (16), and Abed Marmar Mahmoud ‘Oudah (20).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Ezz Eden Abdul Hafith al-Tamimi (19) and Mo’tasem Samih al-Tamimi (18).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Mawreq village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Murad ‘Awad al-Rajoub (38), who was deported to the Gaza Strip after he was released in the prisoners’ exchange deal in 2011. The soldiers confiscated all the cell phones from the house and then send a threat message to kill Murad through his family. The soldiers then withdrew from the house, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli warplanes, which flew over Khan Yunis sky, south of the Gaza Strip for couple of minutes, fired flare bombs at the eastern side of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Qararah villages, east of the city. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel sporadically opened fire. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, al-Burj, al-Semi, Ehtna, and Bani Na’im villages.

Tuesday, 26 December 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched dozens of houses after which they arrested 12 civilians, including2 brothers, and took them to an unknown destination.

(PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilians)

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Khalid Laftawi (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Shweikeh village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Amr Mohammed Mahmoud Ghanem (19) and the arrested him.

At approximately 00:40, Israeli forces moved into Kataba village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Durgham Ghazi ‘Alariyah (25) and arrested him.

At approximately 00:45, Israeli forces moved into Sida village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Mahmoud Hamdan (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahman ‘Allam Mar’ie (21) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Thaher and Abu Hasem neighborhoods. They raided and searched 4 houses and confiscated the Palestinian flags. The soldiers then handed summonses to 4 civilians to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service “Shabak” in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. The civilians were identified as Mohammed ‘Ayesh Abu Maria (19), Mo’tasem Jamal Mahmoud ‘Alqam (18), ‘Ala’a Jehad Sabarneh (18) and Khalid Mohammed Abu Maria (21).

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces moved into Khamis Valley area in the eastern side of Sa’ir village, which is adjacent to al-Shuyoukh village, northeast of Hebron. Meanwhile, Palestinian students were heading to their schools. A number of the students threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who chased them. The soldiers then arrested 4 students and took them to “Kiryat Arba” The arrestees were identified as Abdullah Yasser Jaradat (13), Yasser Mohammed Jaradat (12), ‘Odai Jaradat (13), and Mohamed Yusuf Warasneh (14).

At approximately 08:10, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 09:10 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 tanks and bulldozers moved about 50 meter into the southeast of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza Strip. They headed to the south side and stationed near Abu Safiyah site, east of Jabalia. The bulldozers leveled the lands that were leveled earlier amidst opening fire. However, niether casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli warplanes, which flew over Khan Yunis sky, in the southern Gaza Strip for few minutes, fired flare bombs into the eastern side of Khuza’ah village, east of the city. however, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Zeta and ‘Alar villages, north of Tulkarm; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; al-Fawar refugee camp, Dura, Karza, Abu al-‘Asja and al-Thaheriyah villages.

Wednesday, 27 December 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then locked each family members in one room in their houses. The soldiers questioned them about the stone-throwers and then photographed them. The soldiers claimed that an Israeli female soldier was wounded due to the stone-throwing. They then threatened the civilians to reiterate raiding their houses if throwing stones did not stop on the Bypass Street (60), which is adjacent to the abovementioned refugee camp. The soldiers also distributed threat leaflets for civilians.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ra’fat Abdullah Mahmoud Rayan. They then withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron and stationed in al-Naqi Valley area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamal Abdulla ‘Awad (33). They then withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed at the intersection area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rezeq ‘Ouda Masalmah (38). They then withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rashid Mohammed Redwan. They then withdrew, and no arrests were reported. It should be noted that the Israeli forces raid Rashid’s house every now and then searching for his son Mohammed Redwan (30). Somayah Rashid Shaker Redwan (55) said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 02:30, on Wednesday, 27 December 2017, Israeli soldiers raided our house as their usual. The Israeli officer said that the house door shouldn’t be closed at all. The soldiers walked between the house rooms and caused damage to all the contents. Maybe you should ask me what is left to use? When the armed soldiers raid the house, they destroy everything and no one can speak of stop them. The soldiers became outraged when they raid the house until they get withdrew. They kept threatening us to kill our son Mohammed (30). Mohamed is a former prisoner in 2014. He earns the living for our family as my husband and I are ill. I underwent 5 Retinal surgeries. Tonight, the soldiers prevented me from going to the toilet for hours. We don’t know where is our son. In the first Israeli raid, Mohammed only told us that someone gave a malicious information against him. He also said that he didn’t throw stones at anyone. We can’t clean the house because it is useless. The soldiers will come again. They threatened me tonight that they will immediately kill him when they see him.”

Around the same time, an Israeli infantry unit moved into al-Hawouz area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Mohammed al-‘Ouwewi (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the east of Khuza’ah village, east of Kahn Yunis in the southern Gaza strip. They leveled lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel for hours and then redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 09:30, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at empty lands, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:40, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza strip, opened fire at the border area. As a result, farmers, who were in the area, were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Ethna, Deir al-‘Asal, Traqumiya and Nuba villages.

Two Civilians Succumbed to their Wounds:

On Saturday, 23 December 2017, medical sources at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, announced the death of Sharif al-‘Abed Mohammed Shalash (28) from Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Sharif was staying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being hit with a live bullet to the abdomen on Sunday, 17 December 2017, while he was participating in a protest organized in the east of the al-Shuhada’a Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia.

On Sunday morning, 24 December 2017, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City announced that of Mohammed Sami Hashem al-Dahdouh(18) succumbed to wounds he sustained on 08 December 2017, after being hit with a live bullet wound to the neck, when he was near the border area in “Nahel Oz” area, east of al-Sheja’eya neighbourhood, east of Gaza city. Mohammed while he was participating in a protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it.

Demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 2 civilians were killed, 128, including 2 children, and 2 paramedics were wounded. Sixty seven of them sustained live bullet wounds, 39 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds and 22 others were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

Following the end of Friday prayer on 23 December 2017 , dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in front of al-Hussein Bin Ali Stadium on ‘Ein Sarah Street in the center of Hebron. They arrived at Bab al-Zawiyah Gate area in the center of the city where and Israeli force stationed near a military checkpoint established on al-Shuhada’a Street. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered in the vicinity of Howarah Checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus. They set fire to tires, put barricades on the street that leads to the abovementioned checkpoint and threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 10 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. One civilian sustained a live bullet wound while 9 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds. Moreover, a civilian’s right leg was fractured after an Israeli military vehicle run him over. Israeli forces also arrested Mohammed Jamal Abu Kamil (12) from Nablus.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of “Itamar” settlement’s gate where an Israeli outpost is established. They threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the gate. The soldiers fired metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were wounded. One of them sustained a metal bullet to the head and the other sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near a checkpoint of Beit Furik village, east of Nablus. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned checkpoint. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protesters and chased them. The soldiers arrested Maher Faleh Nasasrah (18) from Beit Furik village, and Abdul Hadi Kan’an Abu Hanish (18) from Beit Dajan village.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of Bilal Ben Rabah Mosque known as “Rachel Tomb” at the northern entrance to Bethlehem. Israeli soldiers forcibly dispersed the protestors firing live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 3 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest Um Rukbah area, in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the thigh.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottled at the Israeli soldiers stationed at DCO Checkpoint. The soldiers forcibly dispersed the protestors firing live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 5 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds. Among the wounded was paramedic Amir Sa’ed Njoum (30), who sustained a metal bullet wound to the head. Israeli forces also arrested Tha’er Nazih Hejazi (19), who sustained a metal bullet wound to the head and was taken to a hospital in Israel. Moreover, Salem Hamdan (31), a photojournalist at Al Arabiya News Channel, suffered tear gas inhalation.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the vicinity of “Jishuri” Factories, west of Tulkarm. Israeli forces fired metal bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, a civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the left foot.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the northern entrance to Qalqiliyah. Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets and sound bombs at the protestors. As a result, a 15-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right foot.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered at the northern entrance to Salfit. The soldiers forcibly dispersed the protestors firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded. One of them sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg and the other sustained a Two-Two bullet wound.

At approximately 14:00, dozens of Palestinian young men organized a protest in Jawabrah Neighborhood at the sub-entrance, which connect between al-‘Aroub refugee camp and the Bypass Road (60), north of Hebron where an Israeli military checkpoint is established. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 17-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the back.

At approximately 14:30, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg.

At approximately 15:00, dozens of Palestinian young men protested in ‘Asida area near the entrance to Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 15-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right foot.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the entrance to al-Sawiyah village, south of Nablus. Israel soldiers forcibly dispersed the protestors firing live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a young man sustained a metal bullet wound to the abdomen.

On Saturday afternoon, 23 December 2017, a Christmas demonstration titled: “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine” were organized at Nessan Intersection in the center of Bethlehem, and made their way to the northern entrance to the city. When the protestors approached the entrance, Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and targeted journalists. A solider targeted journalist Hesham Abu Shaqrah from short distance with a tear gas canister to his right hand.

At approximately 14:00 on Tuesday, 26 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in Jawabrah Neighborhood at the sub-entrance, which connects between al-‘Aroub refugee camp and the Bypass Road (60), north of Hebron where an Israeli military watchtower is established. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 children sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs. They were transferred to the Governmental Hospital in Hebron via an ambulance of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Gaza Strip:

Friday, 22 December 2017:

Northern Gaza Strip: the confrontations were mainly in the vicinity of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia and in the vicinity of Beit Hanoun Crossing. As a result, 24 Palestinians, including 5 children, were wounded. Ten of them sustained live bullet wounds and 14 were hit with tear gas canisters. During the clashes, Isralei soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canister at the protestors, who gathered few meters away from the border fence with Israel near Beit Hanoun “Erez” as a result, Zakariya Adham Husein al-Kafarneh (20) from al-Amal neighborhood in Beit Hanoun, was killed with a live bullet to the chest while he was near the crossing vehicles’ gate on the asphalt road of the crossing.

Gaza City: the clashes and Israeli shooting were mainly near former Nahal Oz Crossing, east of al-Shuja’iyah neighborhood. As a result, 25 Palestinians, including 4 children, were wounded. Thirteen of them were hit with live bullets; 12 were hit with metal bullets, 6 paramedics suffered tear gas canisters. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 13:00, dozens of young men and youngsters gathered few meters away from the border fence with Israel near former Nahal Oz Crossing, east of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. They set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence. Clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, Mohamed Nabil Mohamed Muhasin (30), from al-Shuja’iyia neighborhood, was killed after he sustained a live bullet wound to the left thigh.

Central Gaza Strip: the clashes and Israeli shooting occurred in the eastern side of al-Bureij refugee camp. As a result, 11 Palestinians, including 3 children, were wounded. Nine were hit with live bullets; 2 were directly hit with tear gas canisters; and others suffered tear gas inhalation. Moreover, a PRCS ambulance sustained damage after being hit with a tear gas canister.

Khan Yunis: the clashes and Israeli shooting were concentrated in 4 areas: ‘Abasan al-Kabirirah; Khuza’ah; and al-Qararah. As a result, 21 Palestinians, including 2 children, were wounded. Nineteen were hit with live bullets and 2 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters. Among the wounded was lawyer Mohammed ‘Esam Ahmed Abu Hajar (27), from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, sustained a live bullet wound to the left foot. Mohammed was dressing as Santa Claus and distributing gifts to participants.

Rafah: the clashes and Israeli shooting mainly occurred in the eastern side of al-Shokah village, east of Rafah. As a result, 5 civilians sustained live bullet wounds.

Saturday, 23 December 2017:

Northern Gaza Strip: the confrontations were mainly in the vicinity of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia and in the vicinity of Beit Hanoun Crossing. As a result, 2 civilians wounded. One of them sustained a live bullet wound to the left foot and the other was hit with a live bullet wound to the neck.

Gaza City: the clashes and Israeli shooting were mainly near former Nahal Oz Crossing, east of al-Shuja’iyah neighborhood. As a result, a civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the abdomen.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 20 December Various goods 189 Humanitarian aid 11 Cooking gas 254990 Diesel 364700 Benzene 189750 Construction aggregates 149 Cement 41 Construction steel 34 Exporting vegetables, strawberries, clothes, fish, and Aluminum scrap 22 21 December Various goods 219 Humanitarian aid 17 Cooking gas 252890 Diesel 517150 Benzene 114450 Construction aggregates 132 Cement 63 Construction steel 20 Exporting vegetables, strawberries. 20 Various goods – Humanitarian aid – Cooking gas 128040 Benzene – Diesel – Construction aggregates – Cement – 22 December Construction steel – Exporting vegetables, fish, strawberries, and animals skin – Various goods 194 Humanitarian aid 13 Cooking gas 256640 Benzene 38200 Diesel 414200 Construction aggregates 141 Cement 61 24 December Construction steel 11 Exporting vegetables and strawberries 29 25 December Various goods 179 Humanitarian aid 2 Cooking gas 259480 Benzene 72700 Diesel 816050 Construction aggregates 146 Cement 13 Construction steel 9 Exporting vegetables, strawberries, clothes, Aluminum scraps, and cows skin 29 24 December Various goods 164 Humanitarian aid 12 Cooking gas 258710 Benzene – Diesel 137850 Construction aggregates 125 Cement 28 Construction steel 13 Exporting strawberries 1

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah : Israeli forces established (8) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 21 December 2017, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; at the entrances to Ni’lin and Kherbitha al-Mosbah villages, west of the city; at the entrance to Silwad village, northeast of the city; and under the bridge of ‘Atara village, north of the city.

At approximately 19:50 on Friday, 22 December 2017, a military checkpoint was established at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village.

At approximately 11:15 on Saturday, 23 December 2017, Israeli forces closed Nablus-Ramallah Road near al-Jalazoun Refugee Camp, north of al-Bireh. The above mentioned road connects between Ramallah and al-Bireh and the northern West Bank governorates. As a result, the movement of Palestinian civilians’ vehicles was obstructed and vehicles’ drivers were forced to take other roads.

At approximately 07:15 on Monday, 25 December 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; and under the bridge of ‘Atara village, north of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (27) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 21 December 2017, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron (Harayq), at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrance to Samou’a village, at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village, and on Abo al-‘Asjah Road.

On Friday, 22 December 2017, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the western entrances to Hebron, at the entrance to Ethna village, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroubb refugee camp.

On Saturday, 23 December 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs), and at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa, al-Koum and Sa’ir villages.

On Sunday, 24 December 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the western entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Ethan village, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Monday, 25 December 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummer, Kharsa, and Beit ‘Awaa villages.

On Tuesday, 26 December 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances] to Ethna and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

At approximately 18:00 on Wednesday, 27 December 2017, Israeli forces closed with an iron gate the entrance to al-Fawar Refugee Camp, south of Hebron and prevented Palestinian civilians’ vehicles from moving. As a result, village residents were forced to walk to access to public transportations and took other dirt roads to access to their houses. It should be noted that the camp entrance is the only road leads to al-Hadab and al-Hadab al-Fawar villages and other areas, west of Yatta village.

On the same day, Israeli forces established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, Beit Ummer, and Ethna villages; on Beit ‘Aynoun village Road; at the entrance to al-‘Aroub Refugee Camp; and at the northern entrance to Halhoul village.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 22:45 on Saturday, 23 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Sunday, 24 December 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at intersection of Kafur Laqif village and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 09:40 on Thursday, 21 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit and at approximately 20:50, the checkpoint was established again at the same entrance.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Dersityia village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 17:15, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Yasouf village, east of the city.

Nablus:

On Friday, 22 December 2017, Israeli forces closed with sand barriers the entrance to al-Laban village, branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street, south of Nablus. The closure of the entrance was a punitive procedure due to clashes erupted at the mentioned entrance following the Friday prayer, as protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli military vehicles and Israeli settlers’ vehicles passing through the street.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 17:45 on Friday, 23 December 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Eliyahu Crossing arrested Saleh Qasem Baidah (47), from Jayyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyia. Saleh was arrested while returning from Israel under the pretext that he had a knife and a pepper spray in his vehicle. He was then taken to Hawarah Camp. It should be noted that Saleh holds a BMC card, which is given to Palestinian business men, enabling them to enter Israel, travel via Ben Gurion Airport, and facilitate their passing through military checkpoints.

At approximately 22:00 on Friday, Israeli forces stationed at the checkpoint of “Ma’aleh Adumim” settlement established in al-‘Izariyia village lands, east of occupied Jerusalem, arrested Ahmed al-Zair (18), from Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 12:30 on Saturday, 23 December 2017, Israeli forces arrested a family comprised of 5 member in Hares village, north of Salfit, while trying to prevent Israeli force from arresting their child. Two of the family members were released later. The Israeli forces claimed that the child attempted to tamper with a barbed wire fence near the abovementioned village. The arrested persons were identified as Husny Yousef Mohamed Sultan (52), his wife Manwa Sultan (48), and their 3 sons Yousef (16), Habeeb (21), and ‘Alaa (25). All of them were then taken to an investigation center in “Ariel” settlement. At approximately 07:55 on Sunday, 24 December 2017, the Israeli forces released Manwa and ‘Alaa after paying a fine around NIS 1700, while the other family members were taken to Hadarim prison in Israel.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 24 December 2017, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established at the southern entrance to al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Yazan Mahmoud Taha (27), from the Old City. Yazan was arrested while trying to prevent the Israeli forces from arresting a number of children, who were detained at the checkpoint due to clashes reputed in the area near public schools.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Use of force against demonstrations protesting the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

For the second consecutive Friday, clashes has been continued in Jerusalem, rejecting the United States President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. Following the Friday prayer, 22 December 2017, a massive protest started from al-Aqsa Mosque towards Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate). When Palestinian worshipers arrived at al-Wad Street, Israeli forces attacked them, closed the street with iron barriers, kept the worshipers away, surrounded hundreds of civilians in the area and then forced them to move backwards to Bab al-‘Asbat (Lions Gate) and the Old City area. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces severely beat and pushed the protestors in addition to dozens of worshipers, who were walking in the area, without excluding women, elderly, and children who were in the area. Moreover, the Israeli forces beat journalists up and prevented them from staying in the area. As a result, Liwaa Wael Abu Rimilah (26), journalist at Palestine Today Channel, sustained bruises and wounds to the right hand after being hit and push by the Israeli forces. In the meantime, the Israeli forces raided shops and houses in the area and prevented civilians from hiding inside their houses and then forced them to leave. They also beat a group of foreigner worshipers, who showed their passports, to inform the Israeli forces that they did not know the side roads and attempt to inquire about a road leading to the Old City. The Israeli forces continued the establishment of iron barriers on Bab al-‘Amoud stairs and in its yards in order to prevent organizing any sit-in. A large force of Israeli soldiers and special Israeli officers deployed in the area and beat 2 women while staying on Bab al-‘Amoud stairs.

Mofeed al-Haj, lawyer at the Palestinian Prisoners Club, said that on Friday morning, the Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Ghaith (11) while he was in the western side of Bab al-‘Amoud yard. They also arrested Ghadah Zaghir after getting her out of Bab al-‘Amoud in the afternoon. Ghadah was later released on condition that she will be deported from Bab al-‘Amoud and Salah al-Deen Street for 5 days. Halah Abu Gharibah sustained wound to the head while getting her out of Bab al-‘Amoud area by force.

In the evening, the Israeli forces arrested 3 Turkish tourists after preventing them from entering al-‘Aqsa Mosque through al-Qataneen Gate. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces prevented a group of Turkish persons from entering al-‘Aqsa Mosque under the pretext that they were wearing T-shirts with Turkey’s flag. When the Turkish persons returned again at al-‘Aqsa Mosque dressing white T-shirts, they were prevented from entering the mosque as well. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces severely beat them up without any reason and then arrested one of them. Few minutes later, 2 others were arrested. Al-Haj said that the Israeli Intelligence Services extended their arrest until Saturday, 23 December 2017. On Saturday, the Israeli Magistrate Court released the arrested Turkish persons on bail of NIS 1,000 for each one and on condition that they will be deported from the Old City until the beginning of 2018. The arrested persons were identified as Adam Kouj, Abdullah Gazal Irmaq, and Mohamed Qarghily. The first and second arrested persons hold Belgian and Turkish nationalities. Moreover, the Israeli forces arrested cameraman, Ameen Siyam; Rami ‘Obaidat; Mohamed Da’nah; and another person from Uzbekistan while suppressing a protest on al-Wad Street.

In Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, a 50-year-old civilian sustained a sound bomb shrapnel to the foot when the Israeli forces moved into ‘Ain al-Louz neighborhood in Silwan village. The wounded civilian was then taken to al-Maqased Hospital in al-Tour neighborhood, where he received 8 stiches for a wound on his foot.

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 21 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into Bado village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Isaa Mansour (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Saturday, 23 December 2017, Israeli forces raided African Community Center that is located near al-Nazir Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s Gates, in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israeli forces raided the center due to clashes erupted on al-Wad Street, reaching al-Nazir Gate area. Meanwhile, Palestinian young men threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who indiscriminately fired sound bombs at houses and then raided the center looking for stone-throwers. The Israeli forces arrested 3 Palestinian young men identified as Mohamed Kayid ‘Asaliyia, Mostafa Abu Suninah, and Abed al- Rahman Abu Suninah.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 24 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into many neighborhoods in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 5 civilians, including 2 children. The arrested persons were identified as Mahmoud Naser Abu Subaieh (13), Hisham Mohamed al-Bashiti (17), Jebreel Bilalah ) 18), Yazan Hashimah (19), and Nabil Sider (20).

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Waleed Abu Khadir (13) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 26 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into many neighborhoods in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens of houses from which they arrested 13 civilians, including 2 children. The Israeli forces summoned ‘Emad al-Deen al-‘Abasi (30) and ‘Odai Mohamed al-‘Abasi (26) for investigation in al-Maskobiyia Center. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 26 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searchd houses from which they arrested Mohamed Abed Darwish (23) and Khalid Mostafa (22).

House demolitions and notices:

On Saturday, 23 December 2017, ‘Amr Abu Rajab self-demolished his house in al-Bostan neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing. Abu Rajab said that the Israeli police summoned him last week and informed him that the Israeli Municipality ordering him to self-demolish his house or the Israeli Municipality will demolish it next week and he will pay all costs to the municipality and forces accompanying with it. The demolition costs is estimated at NIS 72.000. ‘Amr added that he forced to demolish his house and on Friday, he vacated all his house contents. On Saturday morning,‘Amr self-demolished his 45-square-meter house roofed with tin plates. Moreover, ‘Amr clarified that his house was built in 2005 and used as a grocery store, but 4 months later the municipality forced him to close it under the pretext of non-licensing. He added that in 2009, he turned the grocery store into a house, where his son family lived in it and then he along with his wife and their 3 sons lived in it. Abu Rajab pointed out that the Israeli Municipality demolished a house belonging to him and his son in late October, under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 07:00 on Tuesday, 26 December 2017, the Israeli Municipality staff accompanied with a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into ‘Ain al-Louza and Beir Ayoub neighborhoods in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. These staff conducted incursions into commercial shops, where they checked papers and documents and then confiscated some contents. Eyewitnesses said that Israeli bulldozers demolished a brick-roofed room built of tin plates 5 years ago in Beir Ayoub neighborhood. They also demolished a barrack, which was built in 2002 in ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood. Eyewitnesses added that the Israeli forces broke one of the commercial shops door used for selling gas cylinders and then confiscated 7 gas cylinders. The Israeli forces also confiscated a fridge, which was in front of a shop, and vehicles, which were parked on the village’s streets. Moreover, the Israeli Municipality staffs removed and dismantled some of shops banners, including the banner of “Madar Medical Center” and slogans written on Silwan village’s walls. The village residents said that the Israeli authorities imposed parking violations against vehicles parked in front of houses and shops. One of the residents added that the Israeli forces ordered the owner of a scrap shop to break his shop door under the pretext of non-licensing. The Israeli forces also arrested a civilian along with his donkey in the village and imposed fines against the village residents under the pretext that they had non-licensed animals.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli settlers’ attacks

On Thursday, 21 December 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement, which is established at the southern side of Madamah village, south of Nablus, damaged around 20 fruitful olive trees from a plot of land in al-Sawanah and al-Rasem areas in the mentioned settlement. The plot of land belongs to Abed al-Rahman Qasem Nassar and Idrees Sadeq Qat.

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 23 December 2017, around 50 Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement, which is established at the southern side of Madamah village, south of Nablus, sneaked into the village outskirts near al-Sawanah and al-Rasem areas. When the village residents saw the settlers, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and then confronted them. After that, Israeli forces immediately arrived at the area to protect the settlers. The Israeli forces then fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestinian young men. Clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinian young men continued until the evening. As a result, 4 Palestinian civilians were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |