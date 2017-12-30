Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Friday Clashes with Zionist Occupation Forces

Posted on December 30, 2017 by martyrashrakat

December 29, 2017

After Friday prayers, the Palestinian youths took into streets in the various cities to stress their support to Al-Quds and challenge the Zionist occupation measures, clashing with the enemy soldiers.

On Gaza border with the Zionist settlements, fierce clashes erupted as the Israeli soldiers fired gas bombs and live bullets onto the Palestinian protestors, injuring 50 and suffocating 100 of them.

The Palestinian youths also clashed with the Israeli occupation forces in the various cities of the West Bank, which left a number of protestors wounded.

Source: Al-Manar Website

 

Photos Show Rally on Lebanon’s Border with Occupied Palestine in Support of Al-Quds

1

The following photos show a rally which was held by Hezbollah and attended by crowds on Friday on Lebanon’s border with the occupied Palestinian territories in support of Al-Quds (Jerusalem):

 

2

3

4

Source: Al-Manar Website

 

Related videos

Related Articles

 

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Intifada, Lebanon, Nazi Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestine |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: