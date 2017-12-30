Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Friday Clashes with Zionist Occupation Forces

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 29, 2017

After Friday prayers, the Palestinian youths took into streets in the various cities to stress their support to Al-Quds and challenge the Zionist occupation measures, clashing with the enemy soldiers.

On Gaza border with the Zionist settlements, fierce clashes erupted as the Israeli soldiers fired gas bombs and live bullets onto the Palestinian protestors, injuring 50 and suffocating 100 of them.

The Palestinian youths also clashed with the Israeli occupation forces in the various cities of the West Bank, which left a number of protestors wounded.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Photos Show Rally on Lebanon’s Border with Occupied Palestine in Support of Al-Quds

The following photos show a rally which was held by Hezbollah and attended by crowds on Friday on Lebanon’s border with the occupied Palestinian territories in support of Al-Quds (Jerusalem):

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Intifada, Lebanon, Nazi Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestine |