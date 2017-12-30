Just another day in Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli soldiers injured, Friday, 49 Palestinians in five areas, in the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, after the army attacked Palestinian protesters in Beita Junction, al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya Junction, ‘Aseera al-Qibliyya, Huwwara roadblock and Salem town. Ahmad Jibril, the spokesperson of the Red Crescent Society (PRC) in Nablus, said the […]

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, Palestinian and international nonviolent protesters, in Ni’lin village, west of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation. Media sources in Ramallah said the soldiers attacked the protesters, as they marched from the village, heading towards the Palestinian […]

The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that Israeli soldiers shot, Friday, at least 143 Palestinians, including 43 who were shot with live fire, three of them suffered very serious wounds, after the army attacked hundreds of protesters, marching near the border fence in several parts of the besieged Gaza Strip. […]

Israeli soldiers injured, Friday, three Palestinians with live fire, and caused dozens of suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, after the army attacked dozens of Palestinian protesters, marching in Hebron city, the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, in addition to nearby Sa’ir and Yatta towns. Update: The soldiers abducted five Palestinians in […]

Israeli soldiers fired, on Friday at noon, at least six tank shells into a number of border areas, in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, causing damage. Media sources in Gaza said the soldiers fired missiles into a site, apparently used by an armed resistance group, in addition to […]

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, dozens of nonviolent Palestinian protesters in the al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, causing several injuries. Media sources in Nablus said dozens of Palestinians marched towards the main entrance of the town, while chanting against the ongoing Israeli occupation and […]

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, dozens of Palestinians who marched from al-‘Azza refugee camp, to the northern entrance of Bethlehem city, in the occupied West Bank, before the soldiers started firing gas bombs and concussion grenades at them. Media sources in Bethlehem said the Palestinians were nonviolently marching against the U.S. […]

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Six Palestinians In The West Bank Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday evening and Friday morning, six Palestinians, including one woman, and summoned several others for interrogation, in various parts of the occupied West Bank. The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded homes in Faqqu’a and al-Fandaqumiya villages, and abducted Odai […] Israeli Forces Attack Protest Supporting Imprisoned Teen On Thursday, dozens of women were attacked by the Israeli military after they gathered outside the Ofer military camp near Ramallah to protest the detention of 17-year old Ahed Tamimi, who was abducted by the Israeli military last week and held in detention since then. According to local sources, the […]

