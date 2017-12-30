BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The last four days have witnessed the Syrian Arab Army make major advances in the provinces of Hama and Idlib capturing countless towns and villages and deploying some of the best forces available in its order of battle to achieved such results.

In the last 24 hours alone, units of the Syrian Army’s elite Tiger Forces Division and 4th Mechanized Division have blasted their way through jihadist defenses along the Hama-Idlib provincal border securing six towns and villages, among them a key jihadist stronghold which commands the way to strategic fortress settlements such as Morek, Al-Latamenah and Khan Sheikhoun.

These advances have served to consolidate the Syrian Army’s presence in the province of Idlib, a region that has essentially been under the total control of armed rebel groups for years now.

 

The once seemingly impregnable militant defenses of northwest Syria have been breached and to this end the mechanized mass of the Syrian Army’s best formations are pouring through the gaps to take back from jihadist militias the lands they have stolen on behalf of hostile foreign powers.

