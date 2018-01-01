If You’re Wondering Why US, Israel and Saudi Arabia Cooperate Against Iran, Here’s the Answer

TEHRAN (FNA)- It doesn’t take a strategic mind to understand why Israeli media is reporting a secret deal has been negotiated and signed by the Trump and Netanyahu regimes regarding what they describe as “the Iranian threat,” pledging full cooperation with one another – and Saudi Arabia – in targeting Iran in various ways.

Long before this deal, the US and Israel had already established multiple organizations and teams of both US and Israeli spy agencies charged with targeting different aspects of Iran, from its civilian nuclear program (by assassinating its nuclear scientists and sabotage) to its defensive missile systems (by creating media hue and cry in the West and the United Nations).

Nor is that all. The US and Israeli regimes have been hopelessly trying to confront with Iran, potentially military confrontation, for many decades. This includes from backing Iraq’s dictator Saddam in his 8-year war in the 1980s to shooting down Iranian passenger planes over the Persian Gulf, targeting its oil tanks, imposing illegal sanctions and restrictions on Iranian people and government, supporting anti-Iran terror groups like MKO, ISIL and Al-Qaeda, and most recently targeting Iran’s allies in the region (Iraq, Syria and Yemen) through regime-change campaigns and via terror proxy groups, and of course doing everything they can to derail the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and the P5+1 (US, UK, France, Russia, China, plus Germany).

So, it should be clear by now how the new “secret deal” won’t change any hostile US or Israeli policy towards Iran. In the near-term President Trump seems to be set with trying to sabotage the P5+1 nuclear deal, and Israel is perpetually beating the war drums on Iran, and indeed any other Shi’ites they come upon, so they have limited options for anything else they can do. Much of the focus is likely to be on planning and making joint speeches about how “aggressive” Iran is being, and how super ready for war the US and Israel are, though naturally there is always a risk that any such joint operations grow from another layer of desperation into launching a war outright.

In other words, the new deal to confront Iran isn’t something new – it doesn’t come with anything specific in mind that they haven’t done before, and rather just progressed because both US and Israeli officials don’t want to seem insufficiently hostile toward Iran by not signing off on the understanding after their disgraceful defeats in the regime-change wars through terror proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

And we haven’t even started talking about the secret deals and alliances against Iran between Israel and some regional Arab dictatorships, including Saudi Arabia. To that end, Bin Salman’s power grab is in itself spectacular. But the wider significance of this can only be fully understood in conjunction with events in Israel. The Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia have long shared a common enemy: Iran. Both claim the latter is exploiting the opening created by the fall of ISIL, and the triumph of the elected governments in Syria and Iraq, to dominate the region. Iran and its allies – including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansarullah of Yemen – are in the ascendant, and neither Israel nor Saudi Arabia can do anything about it.

So the two – in addition to the Trump regime – have been working together: close diplomatic and military cooperation, intelligence sharing and more. Mind you, Israeli media recently reported that a senior Saudi prince, possibly Bin Salman himself, paid a secret visit to Tel Aviv. Apparently, the idea of a Saudi-Israeli alliance is no longer controversial in both capitals, but details are starting to leak out.

Amid the recent madness, for example, we saw the forced resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. He was summoned to Riyadh, where he was forced to read a letter announcing his immediate departure, the official reason being that he feared an assassination attempt by Hezbollah. But why would a prime minister visit a foreign capital to resign? The odds are that he had no idea he was resigning until he landed in Riyadh to meet Saudis furious at him for holding talks with both Iranian and Hezbollah officials. His saga shocked the region for quite some time. But it didn’t shock the Israelis or the Americans. A leaked memo shows Israeli diplomats being instructed to back the Saudi version of events, and start to join Riyadh in denouncing the Ansarullah resistance movement in Yemen.

This brings us back to the night of the long knives: An outpouring of anti-Iran sentiment might for some time provide a rallying cry for those who lost the regime-change wars in Iraq, Syria and Yemen – Iran’s closest regional allies. But they won’t be able to change the current turn of events. The disgraced warmongers have become increasingly isolated on the international stage, particularly in the United Nations where the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly against Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem Al-Quds as Israeli capital and called on Saudi Arabia and other Arab despots to end their criminal war against Yemen.

In the prevailing environment don’t be surprised to see the established enemies of the Resistance Front conducting joint aerial military drills somewhere in the region – all simulating war with Iran and its regional allies. The United States and Israel have already tightened a military alliance with Saudi Arabia, and have all but declared war on Iran long before their latest “secret deal” – with Hezbollah as their first target.

After all, imprisonment without trial, extrajudicial executions, human rights abuses, racism and corruption, military rule, war crimes, wars of aggression and suchlike; all these characteristics belong to the American, Israeli and Saudi regimes. And as for being supporters of terrorism, the warmongers will continue to destabilize post-ISIL Iraq and Syria by exporting their state-sponsored terrorism – and their money and weapons – to the most vicious proxies in the Middle East. In between, Israel will refrain from bombing these same vile creatures – and even give hospital treatment to wounded fighters from the Al-Nusra Front. It’s a criminal project of which Washington, Riyadh and Tel Aviv have all been in favour for decades