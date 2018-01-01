Letters to Gilad

Posted on by samivesusu

December 30, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Hello Gilad,

I read one of your articles some 10 years ago and said who is this enlightened jew–and you responded to my inquiry: We have shared emails after that event.

I finally got around to reading your book and I am posting it on every forum of which I participate. I believe it should be required reading for gentiles and Jews.

It gave me a much more emphatic appreciation and understanding of my Jewish neighbors–thereby greatly enhancing the potential solutions.

I would suggest that you change the title [Why The Wondering Who]. The why [along with intent] is perhaps the most important issue: You succinctly explain and organize the events to make it available to all.

Your last chapter [undoubtedly the most difficult for you] could be fleshed out. The temporal–a hard thing to grasp–but reminds me of one of my recent revelations: The bible cannot be understood because it does not adhere to our human concept of linear time. It is as much about the future as it is about the past–it is a circular logic: Yes, mythical–but so was Albert Pike’s dream of the three world wars.

Thanks for your humanity.

Gary Schofield

