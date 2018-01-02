02-01-2018 | 13:54

Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported on Monday that Washington gave the “Israeli” entity a green light to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force.

Al-Jarida, which in recent years had broken exclusive stories from the entity, quoted a source in al-Quds [Jerusalem] as saying that “there is an American-‘Israeli’ agreement” that Soleimani is a “threat to the two countries’ interests in the region.” It is generally assumed in the Arab world that the paper is used as an “Israeli” platform for conveying messages to other countries in the Middle East.

The agreement between the “Israeli” entity and the United States, according to the report, comes three years after Washington thwarted an “Israeli” attempt to kill the general.

The report said the entity was “on the verge” of assassinating Soleimani three years ago, near Damascus, but the US warned the Iranian leadership of the plan, revealing that the entity was closely tracking the Iranian general.

The incident, the report said, “sparked a sharp disagreement between the ‘Israeli’ and American security and intelligence apparatuses regarding the issue.”

The Kuwaiti report also identified Iran’s second in command in Syria, known as “Abu Baker,” as Mohammad Reda Falah Zadeh. It said he also “might be a target” for the entity, as well as other actors in the region.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team