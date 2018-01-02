Kata'ib Hezbollah Threatens To "Force" Washington To Withdraw Troops From Iraq

31.12.2017
Kata’ib Hezbollah members
On December 30, Kata’ib Hezbollah released a statement calling on the US leadership to withdraw American troops from Iraq before the group will “force” Washington to do so.
“The enemy of humanity, the US, can no longer desecrate Iraqi soil, as the fighters of the Hezbollah Brigades [Kata’ib Hezbollah] will not allow them to do so,” the group said in its statement. “The Iraqi government and Council of Representatives need to make a decisive decision about the presence of US troops who should voluntarily withdraw before we force them to flee from the country.“
The statement was released on the sixth anniversary of the US military withdrawal from Iraq in 2011. In the statement, Kata’ib Hezbollah also recalled its role in the resistance to the US occupation of Iraq.
Kata’ib Hezbollah is a part of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), which are officially incorporated into the Iraqi Armed Forces.
The analysis below was released by SouthFront on August 27, 2017:
