USA & israel hoping to turn Iran into another Libya, but this time it won’t work

Have Trump and Netanyahu Conspired to Topple Iran’s Government?

By Stephen Lendman

A same day article discussed worrisome signs, perhaps steps to destabilize the country and/or initiate joint US/Israeli military operations to replace its government with pro-Western puppet rule.

Washington and Israel have long sought regime change. In 2009, a CIA-orchestrated color revolution failed.

After Iran’s June presidential election that year, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad winning overwhelmingly, Western media falsely claimed electoral fraud.

Months before things erupted, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said

“Congress agreed to a request from President Bush to fund a major escalation of covert operations against Iran, according to current and former military, intelligence, and congressional sources,” adding: “These operations, for which the President sought up to four hundred million dollars, were described in a Presidential Finding signed by Bush, and (were) designed to destabilize the country’s religious leadership.” Iranian dissidents were supported. Bush’s Finding “focused on…trying to undermine (Iran’s) government (by) working with (and funding) opposition groups,” Hersh explained.

Iranian news agencies, its Foreign Affairs Ministry, National Police, and Ministries of Interior and Justice were attacked.

Henry Kissinger said if color revolution fails, “regime change (must be) worked for from the outside,” implying a military option.

Obama continued Bush administration destabilization policies. Months of US efforts to destabilize Iran and oust its government failed – ahead of working on and consummating the JCPOA nuclear deal.

Is Trump in cahoots with Netanyahu initiating another regime change attempt, perhaps a more aggressive one?

Were days of street protests orchestrated in Washington? Most Iranians support their government, deploring the idea of replacing it with repressive rule like under Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s last shah, a US/UK-installed puppet.

Israel terror-bombed Gaza on Friday and Saturday, defense minister Avigdor Lieberman falsely claiming projectiles fired from the Strip at Israeli territory were supplied by Iran.

They’re homemade. Blockade prevents weapons entering Gaza by land, sea or air.

The IDF turned truth on its head, saying

Iran “risk(s) the safety of the residents of the Gaza Strip and puts them in grave danger…wreak(ing) havoc and destruction (wherever it) operates” – falsely claiming Tehran fomented Israeli/Palestinian conflict by supporting “rogue and extremist terrorist groups.”

Netanyahu and other Israeli officials lied, saying Iran wants to use Syria as a platform to attack Israel.

Trump expressed support for Iranian protesters, warning Tehran, saying “(t)he world is watching,” ignoring large pro-government supporters countering dissidents.

In June congressional testimony, Rex Tillerson expressed “support (for) elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government” – regime change Washington seeks.

Separately, anti-government extremists in Iran attacked an oil pipeline in Khuzestan province.

A group called Ansar al-Furqan Ahwaz Martyrs Brigade claimed responsibility, saying

“(t)his operation was conducted to inflict losses on the economy…”

Comprised of Salafist militants, it’s reportedly linked to US-supported al-Nusra. Timing of the attack is suspicious, coming during days of street protests in Tehran and elsewhere in the country.

Some reports suggest Trump may pull America out of the Iran nuclear deal in January, along with imposing new sanctions on the country, explicitly breaching terms of the agreement.

Last October, he said

“if we are not able to reach a solution working with Congress and our allies (in the next 90 days), then the agreement will be terminated.”

No deal was reached. Congress is focused on other issues. Other P5+1 countries reject altering the agreement requiring years to complete.

No later than January 11, Trump must again certify if Tehran is complying with JCPOA terms. IAEA inspectors confirmed it repeatedly.

No evidence suggests otherwise. Trump refused to certify Iranian compliance last October. It triggered a 60-day window for Congress to restore sanctions withdrawn when the deal was consummated by a simple majority.

If Trump pulls out, it might be part of a destabilization plot, perhaps with military action on the country to follow at a later time.

The signs are worrisome. Heading into 2018, greater fire and fury than already may be coming.

