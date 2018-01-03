Crazy John Bolton: “Our Goal Should Be Regime Change In Iran”. What is really needed is regime change in the USA

Posted on January 3, 2018 by michaellee2009

John Bolton: “Our Goal Should Be Regime Change In Iran”

By Hunter Wallace | Occidental Dissent | January 1, 2018

By Hunter Wallace | Occidental Dissent | January 1, 2018

If you wondered what happened to John Bolton, the neocon throwback who advocated the disastrous Iraq War, he is back to educate normies on how tell deal with Iran.

Follow the money to President Donald Trump:

“Indeed, the influence of these key donors—Sheldon Adelson, Bernard Marcus, and Paul Singer—over U.S. foreign policy, particularly with regards to Iran, doesn’t stop at the White House, where combined they contributed over $40 million to various pro-Trump political groups and causes.

Those three donors also contributed $65 million at the congressional level. That represents nearly half of the individual contributions made to the Senate Leadership Fund (CLF) and Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), Super PACs dedicated to maintaining Republican majorities in the House and Senate. Those contributions provide a considerable incentive for Hill Republicans to stake out a hawkish position on the JCPOA. …”

The GOP has a lot of shekels riding on this!

Bibi Netanyahu wants you to know it has nothing to do with Israel even though it came the day after the announcement of the Trump administration and Israel’s joint plan to counter Iran.

It is all just one big (((coincidence))).


Advertisements

Filed under: Iran, Israel-USA Relationship, regime change, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: