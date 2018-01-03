Iranians’ Will to Foil US-Zionist Attempts to Destabilize Iran: PFLP-GC

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command has asserted the Palestinian people’s support for the Iranian people in confronting the US-Zionist illusions that target Iran’s role in resistance.

In a press release sent today to the Syriatimes e-newspaper, the PFLP-GC referred to Iran’s strategic support for Palestine and resistance, underlining that the Iranian people will foil the conspiracy of interference in their country’s internal affairs.

“The will of the Iranian people will foil the US-Zionist illusions to tamper with Iran’s internal affairs,” the statement said, adding that what is happening in Iran and the US-Zionist political incitement and Arab reactionary acts come within the framework of a long-term plan that aims to get Iran out of resistance axis.

“Undoubtedly, the events taking place in the Islamic Republic of Iran come within the framework of incessant attempts to destabilize Iran and to smear its active regional role in backing freedom causes and Arab nation’s rights, especially the Palestinian people’s rights,” the PFLP-GC stressed.

It indicated that such events, which can occur in any country in the world, become suspicious with dangerous political dimensions when they impinge on the Iranian people’s interests in accordance with US-Zionist orders.

Basma Qaddour

