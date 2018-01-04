Sayyed Nasrallah: Axis of Resistance Ready for Great War If Waged

January 4, 2018

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah tackled several regional and international points Wednesday in an interview to Al-Mayadeen TV channel.

Iran

Starting with the Iranian file, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the protests started due to economic problems but it was later politicized, taking advantage of some riots that were highlighted and foreign stances made by US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Arabia.

However, he assured that the Iranian regime is in control of the situation and the economic issue is being studied especially because the Islamic Republic has been under siege and sanctions since its victory.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the wide public support for Iran’s foreign policy, specifically regarding Al-Quds which they consider as part of their national security.

As for the Islamic Republic’s military engagement in Syria, his eminence pointed out that “when the Syrian file was discussed in Iran in the past, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed that if Iran had not offered support to Syria, the battle would have reached the borders of Iran.”

“Whatever happened will not affect Iran’s support for the resistance, the Iranian people have faith in the resistance… and the hopes of Trump and Netenyahi will be frustrated,” Sayyed Nasrallah told Lebanese journalist Sami Kleib.

Palestine, Zionist Enemy and Trump Decision

Concerning US President Donald Trump’s step against Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that “a settlement would’ve given Israel more time, but what happened is that Trump cut any path for a settlement as soon as he tackled Al-Quds which is a major issue for all Muslims, Christians, and Arabs.”

“The main topic today is the Intifada (uprising) inside Palestine and the required support outside Palestine,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, adding that “if any Arab country was aiding the Palestinians as much as Iran did, it would’ve made a celebration every time it gave a check (offered support).”

As he stressed that “Iran is proud to perform its duty by supporting the Palestinian factions,” Sayyed Nasrallah assured that there isn’t any financial mediator between the Islamic Republic and the Palestinian resistance and that the relationship between them is direct.”

Resistance

About the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “the resistance axis does not have the choice to engage in a classic war against the enemy, it rather depends on draining it and taking advantage of time. Our aim is to resist, not to get in a war, but Trump and Netanyahu might push the region towards war, and the axis of resistance should be always ready for that… The war aims at hitting the resistance axis, and this axis must change this threat into an opportunity.”

“Tens of thousands will join our side in any war and the whole axis is preparing itself to transform the threat into a historic opportunity that goes beyond Galilee,” his eminence pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah drew the aspects of any future confrontation with the Zionist entity.

“I will add to the slogan ‘To Al-Quds we are going… millions of martyrs we shall be’ and say that ‘if Trump pushed for war, let that war be an opportunity to liberate Al-Quds’…the resistance today is stronger than before and Syria, despite its wounds, will produce resistance…”.

Hezbollah secretary general further stated that “the military pillars in the resistance axis are Iran, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Yemen,” noting that the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement S ayyed Abdul Malek had sent Sayyed Nasrallah a letter in which he voiced readiness to send tens of thousands of fighters, despite the current Saudi aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

“We believe that the Israeli enemy can be defeated and one of the most important achievements for the resistance is bringing down the so-called ‘invincible army’,” his eminence assured.

Comparing with the Israeli occupation army, Sayyed Nasrallah said that ISIL Takfiri group “is much tougher”, stressing that than “who was able to defeat ISIL is capable of defeating Israel.”

“Knowing that fighting Takfiris is harder than fighting the Israelis, and we could’ve defeated sooner if it had not been for the US support,” his eminence indicated.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah described the Israeli soldier as “coward”, noting that he does not have the capability to fight.

“He (the Israeli soldier) couldn’t take one step without air weapons, the problem is within the Israeli soldier not with his tanks and aircraft…”

In parallel, Sayed Nasrallah firmly refused any peace deal with the Zionist entity.

“Hezbollah would never make peace with Israel, neither would it acknowledge this entity legitimately even if the entire world did so.”

On another hand, his eminence revealed that even though the US has enrolled Hezbollah in its list of terrorist groups, it has constantly tried to contact the resistance party.

“After 2001, someone with Lebanese descent delivered to me a message from the US vise president including many temptations such as removing us from the blacklist, lifting the VETO on our participation in the government, helping us in building diplomatic relations around the world, in addition to two billion dollars, and we can keep our weapons,” Sayyed revealed adding that “we had to make commitments though, first was not to shoot towards Israel and second was to halt support to Palestinians”.

Syria

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, stressed that there is a major victory in Syria, but stop short from saying that it is final.

“It is wrong to say that the war is over in Syria. Yes, it is in the final stages but it’s not over.,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, expecting that the war will end in one or two years.

On the presidential elections in Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the candidacy of President Bashar Al-Assad is determined since long time.”

Asked whether the Lebanese party is planning a withdrawal from the war-torn country, Sayyed Nassrallah said such decision is to be taken along with the Syrian leadership.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah praised president Assad, hailing the steadfastness of the Syrian people and the courage of the Syrian army.

“We have passed on the experience of a guerilla warfare to the Syrian army, which for his part gave us the experience of a classic war.”

On the other hand, Hezbollah S.G. told Kleib that figures reported on the number of Hezbollah martyrs are not true.

Lebanon

Talking about the Lebanese issue, Sayyed Nasrallah said that what had been planned for Lebanon by Saudi Arabia through the resignation of Premier Saad Hariri earlier in November was very dangerous.

His eminence revealed some information concerning such Saudi scheme, saying the plan was Hariri’s resignation would be accepted and that he would be kept hostage by Saudi authorities.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “A new civil war was planned for Lebanon,” noting that Riyadh was contacting some Lebanese sides to coordinate over militants and arms.

Commenting on Hariri’s denial that he was held by Saudi Arabia, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the Lebanese premier can’t be blamed in this issue.

“It is normal to deny (that he was held hostage), till now he did not cut his relations with the Saudis. But all the givens even from people close to him and members of his family assure that he was held in Riyadh.”

On the parliamentary elections, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the proportional electoral law adopted by the Lebanese parliament months earlier is the most appropriate law, despite the fact that such law contradicts with the electoral interests of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc.

Source: Al-Manar Website

